Maitland Hospital will be the first in the state to get Labor's safe staffing policy.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said the hospital's woeful Emergency Department performance data pushed the facility to the top of the list and she wanted patients to receive better care as soon as possible.
"There's no doubt that Maitland will be top of that list, just for the simple fact that the rate of one in four people walking out of ED before they get treatment is such a shocking figure - it's the worst in the state," she said.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland Branch delegate Kathy Chapman welcomed the news and agreed the hospital deserved to be first.
"It has given us some hope," she said.
"There are so many people who are still saying I'll believe it when I see it, or it's not legislated ratios, it's only safe staffing, but it has been a hard four years so we have to take a win where we can."
The policy will enforce a minimum staffing level of one nurse to three patients in the ED and one nurse to four patients in the general ward, on every shift.
Health Minister Ryan Park said before the election that ratios in the ED would be rolled out within 6 months and the general ward would follow after that.
A timeline for the roll out in other wards has not been announced. Ms Chapman called on the government to reveal its safe staffing timeline for every ward.
"We need a staged plan so we have some short-term and long-term hope," she said.
"We want certainty so we're not wondering is this going to be happening this year or next year, or the year after.
"Is it going to be full of excuses, is there going to be a taskforce where they pull it together and have talks for 6 months?."
Mr Park previously told The Mercury the policy would be rolled out to other parts of the hospital, but it would take time to make that happen. He also noted that extra nurses would have to be employed.
In other news:
Ms Chapman said nurses were frequently forced to look after 10 to 12 patients on a single shift and patients were not getting the care they deserved.
Hunter New England Health has maintained the facility is fully funded to meet the needs of the community and patients at the hospital receive high quality care.
A spokeswoman previously told The Mercury that the hospital had been seeing increased patient demand and in August last year it had recruited more than 20 nurses to staff additional beds.
Ms Aitchison felt proud to be able to deliver the policy for Maitland after hearing so many horror stories from patients and their family.
"If you've got a deficit in one area it holds everybody up in the hospital because they all have to work together," she said.
