Move over chocolate Easter bunny, it's time for a revamp.
The humble mushroom is trying to push its way into the Easter repertoire and what better way to spend the season than munching on a mushroom, right?
Now chocoholics might take some convincing, but Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the flavour of local mushrooms was up to the challenge.
Not only are mushrooms filled with less calories, they are also a brilliant source of protein and incredibly versatile across a range of dishes, she said.
Shoppers can stock up on three different kinds of mushrooms at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee, Central Maitland, on Thursday, April 6 between 8.30am and 1pm.
Margins Mushrooms will have white mushrooms, Swiss browns and oyster mushrooms. Each one has its own kind of flavour.
"Buy the kids some chocolate and buy yourself a bag of mushrooms," Ms Dempster said.
"You can make Asian San Choy Bows, you can stuff them and cook them in butter and put parmesan all over them, you can make a really nice Indian curry out of mushrooms, you can put them on the barbecue.
"Mushrooms are good for breakfast in an omelette, they are good for lunch too. They are the most versatile things and they are fantastic in a beef stroganoff."
So why mushrooms, and not the humble pumpkin or even the cauliflower?
"Over Easter we tend to eat too much meat - and chocolate - because they are easy options. Mushrooms have a lot of protein in them and they've got that thick flavour that gives you the same satisfaction as eating meat - and they're delicious," Ms Dempster said.
"They are exceptional value, one bag is more than enough for a meal."
Recipe idea from Margins Mushrooms, courtesy of Australian Mushrooms.
Mushroom Gyros
Ingredients:
4 large flat mushrooms
1 red capsicum
2 medium tomatoes
1 Lebanese cucumber
4 tbsp olive oil
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp smoked paprika
Salt and pepper to taste
4 pita breads
200 g tzatziki dip
50 g rocket leaves
To serve, optional - fresh parsley
Method:
Slice the mushrooms into 1cm strips. Slice capsicum into strips. Slice tomatoes and cucumber.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the sliced capsicum and cook, stirring for 5 minutes until lightly charred. Transfer to a bowl or container and cover to steam gently.
Return pan to heat, add remaining oil and sliced mushrooms and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side. Add crushed garlic, dried oregano, smoked paprika, season with salt, and pepper and stir. Remove from heat.
While the vegetables are cooking, warm the pita breads in the microwave.
To assemble the gyros, spread 1-2 tablespoons of tzatziki sauce on each pita bread. Top with rocket, sliced tomatoes, cucumber slices and cooked capsicum and mushrooms.
Garnish with fresh parsley, if using, and serve.
