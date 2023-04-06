The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Stockland Greenhills will be closed to shoppers on Easter Sunday, however Raymond Terrace Market Place will remain open

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockland Greenhills to close on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Stockland Greenhills to close on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland shoppers will need to be organised this Easter long weekend with Stockland Greenhills closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.