Maitland shoppers will need to be organised this Easter long weekend with Stockland Greenhills closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Trading will resume as normal on Easter Saturday, April 8 with the shopping centre's normal 9am to 5pm trading hours.
Stockland Greenhills will reopen on Easter Monday, April 10 with reduced trading hours of 10am to 4pm.
Based on background, Good Friday and Easter Sunday are considered 'restricted' trading days under the Retail Trading Act 2008.
While supermarkets will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, a few retailers in Stockland Green Hills will still be trading.
Stockland encourages customers to reach out to venues of interest directly to check opening hours.
Rutherford Marketplace will also be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Trading hours on Easter Saturday, April 8 are 9am to 5pm and 10am to 4pm on Easter Monday, April 10.
Raymond Terrace Market Place will be closed on Good Friday, but will be open 9am to 4pm on Easter Saturday, April 8 and 10am to 4pm on Easter Sunday, April 9 and Easter Monday, April 10.
The centre encourages shoppers to check with individual stores for specific hours.
Pender Place Shopping Centre and Maitland Riverside Plaza Shopping Centre will also be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Pender Place will be open 7am to 9pm on Easter Saturday, April 8 and Easter Monday, April 10.
Maitland Kmart located inside the Maitland Riverside Plaza will be open 8am to 9pm on Easter Saturday, April 8 and 8am to 6pm on Easter Monday, April 10.
Maitland Aldi located inside the Maitland Riverside Plaza will be open 8.30am to 8pm on Easter Saturday, April 8 and Easter Monday, April 10.
Specialty retailers will be open 9am to 4pm on Easter Saturday, April 8 and 10am to 4pm on Easter Monday, April 10.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
