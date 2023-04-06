The Maitland Mercury
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ash Barty launches 2023 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival during Newcastle visit

Updated April 6 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FORMER world No.1 tennis star Ash Barty travelled to Newcastle on Thursday to launch the 2023 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.