FORMER world No.1 tennis star Ash Barty travelled to Newcastle on Thursday to launch the 2023 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival.
While the carnival will take place in Darwin, Barty decided to launch it in the Hunter to inspire the 140 participants at the Regional Indigenous Tennis Carnival lead-in event taking place at District Park Tennis Centre.
The tennis great, who is expecting her first baby this year, was joined by Tennis Australia's First Nations Lead and Yuin woman Kyah Jones for the announcement.
The national carnival is the pinnacle event for First Nations youth around the country and will take place from August 10 to 13.
Regional and metro events will take place in every state and territory leading up to the national event, to provide more opportunities for First Nations youth to play and engage with tennis.
Newcastle Herald will have a a full report from the visit later today.
