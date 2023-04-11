Sydney based start-up RecycleSmart is on a mission to make recycling easy within the Hunter Valley.
Joining forces with Maitland City Council, RecycleSmart collects items such as soft plastics, clothing and e-waste from residents' homes and drops the items off to be recycled.
It's as easy as placing your soft plastics, e-waste or textiles in a bag and leaving it at your door step - which will then be collected by one of RecycleSmart's drivers.
Raworth resident Hannah Alley is one of the several local residents who are benefiting from the free home recycling collection service.
Ms Alley first started utilsing RecycleSmart's service when the trial became available to Maitland residents in November of last year.
"The service is incredibly user friendly," she said.
Since then, Ms Alley has been recycling soft plastics for the past five or so months.
"When I did it the first time, it's just been seamless. There's no reason not too," she said.
There is a limit of two shopping bag sizes of waste per month and Ms Alley said it's the same as having to remember to put your bin out on a certain day.
"I booked the first time and now it's automatic and so each month I get a reminder," she said.
Maitland City Council Operations Manager Waste Services Michelle Lindsay said since the start of the RecycleSmart trial, Maitland residents have kept 1300kg of resources in circulation through the program.
"That includes more than 690kg of clothes donated to local charities, over 380kg of electronic waste and 270kg of misfit items sent for recycling," she said.
"On top of that, more than 3800 tonnes of recycling have been collected from Maitland's kerbside recycling bins so far this financial year."
Some of the items that can be recycled under the program include:
Head to the RecycleSmart website for more information.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
