The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jewellery robbery at Green Hills: Luke Jurak pleads guilty, police facts show he planned to 'play the mental health card' in court

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 7 2023 - 6:53am, first published 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Green Hills jewellery thief who planned to 'play the mental health card' pleads guilty
Green Hills jewellery thief who planned to 'play the mental health card' pleads guilty

A THIEF who stole more than $100,000 worth of jewellery from a shop at Green Hills and told officers he planned to "play the mental health card in court" will be sentenced in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.