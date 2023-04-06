The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Good Friday weather: Severe storm warning for Hunter Valley

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated April 7 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Severe storm warning for Hunter as Good Friday threatens to go bad
Severe storm warning for Hunter as Good Friday threatens to go bad

Australia is set to shiver through the Easter break as a strong cold front brings severe storm warnings before temperatures plunge across the east coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.