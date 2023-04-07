NSW Transport Management Centre reports heavy holiday traffic locations

Motorists are experiencing heavy holiday traffic in parts of the state.
Around Sydney:
From Pennant Hills to Wahroonga, Northconnex and Pennant Hills Road.
From Wahroonga to Calga, M1 Pacific Motorway.
From St Andrews to Pheasants Nest, Hume Motorway.
From Engadine to Waterfall, Princes Highway.
In the north:
From Jilliby to Cooranbong, M1 Pacific Motorway.
From Tarro to Hexham, the New England Highway approaching the Hexham Bridge.
In Heatherbrae and Eagleton to Twelve Mile Creek, the Pacific Highway.
In the south:
From Tomerong to Wandandian, Princes Highway.
Approaching Milton, Princes Highway southbound.
In the west:
From Katoomba to Blackheath, Great Western Highway.
Motorists travelling over the holiday period are advised to plan their trips, allow extra travel time and take regular breaks.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
