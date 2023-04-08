THE BANDS are back together at the National Championships for the first time since 2019.
Trombonists, bass players, percussionists and their conductors are taking centre stage at Newcastle's Civic Theatre and City Hall this Easter weekend.
Australian National Band Championships Organising Committee 2023 chair Jeff Markham said about 1800 to 2000 musicians would pass across the two stages for the three-day event.
And if you haven't caught up with any of the proceedings there's still two days of music of the highest order including performances by at least 200 of the country's best instrumental soloists on Easter Monday.
"It's a big deal, the test music comes out in September and bands start rehearsing from October and they're in nationals mode," he said.
"Brass bands have 35 people plus percussion, so you're looking at up to 40 people on stage while a wind band could see 75 people on stage - it's a lot of people to gather and accommodate, it's no small undertaking."
He said the event was expected to inject a financial boost into the city's economy and bring incredible music to people's ears.
There are almost 70 bands in Newcastle this year, each band tasked with four pieces of music - a hymn or sacred item which they get to choose, a test piece which every band plays, a significant work that highlights a band's strengths and a march.
The music is classical in style and some brand new Australian works are being premiered this weekend.
Mr Markham said the bands would be judged by an impressive panel of adjudicators including leading figure in the brass world Dr Robert Childs, the principal trombone of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra David Bremner, Dr Jemima Bunn, Dr Joanne Heaton and Andrew Snell.
"Some of the best bands in the country are here which is equally exciting, and they'll be vying for the title of National Champion," Mr Markham said.
"The trophy is a sheep station, it's almost a blood sport sometimes.
"The excitement from people coming here has been huge, which is just wonderful, and that fact that we're together again after a four-year break - it's just such a good vibe."
Bands travelled from across the country, and the Tasman, to compete.
About 9000 people were expected to watch the bands play across the two stages with some 45,000 live-streaming the event.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
