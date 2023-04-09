The Cessnock Goannas have started the Newcastle RL season with three wins in as many games after defeating the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs 42-16 at Baddeley Park on Thursday night.
The eight tries to three win included doubles to centre Brayden Musgrove, winger Honeti Tuha and hooker Luke Huth.
However, Cessnock coach Harry Siejka is not getting carried away and said his team could not afford to make a similar slow start against their next opponent Western Suburbs.
"It was pleasing to get a win, but it was a sloppy performance particularly those first 30 minutes of the first half.
"We took a bit too long to get into gear. They scored a couple of easy tries off kicks and we weren't at our best in that first half.
"For the majority of the second half were were really good and then a couple of lapses in concentration let them in again."
The Bulldogs were heavily depleted with up to 11 players unavailable through injury, suspension and work commitments.
Jack Sylvester made his first grade debut for Kurri Kurri while Toa Edwards, Tyrell Waitapu and Misi Gasu made their club debuts.
Jack Giddings made his first grade debut for the Goannas.
The Bulldogs started the better of the two sides in front of a healthy crowd and capitalised on early field position after a series of handling errors by the Goannas to run in two early tries and take a 10-0 lead
A deft grubber kick by halfback Ben McIntyre set up Bulldogs winger Tiaan Brownless in the eighth minute.
Young hooker Brock Portsmouth dived over from close range for the Bulldogs to lead 10-0 after eleven minutes.
In an open game, Bulldogs winger Brownless could have extended the lead but was pulled into touch by Goannas winger Tuha in a brilliant cover tackle.
After a slow start Cessnock clicked into gear and hit-back with backrower Reed Hugo crossing in the 16th minute.
A brilliant solo try from Musgrove not long after had the Goannas even.
A penalty goal inched the Bulldogs back in front before both sides were reduced to 10 men after Goannas centre Jarred Anderson and Bulldogs second-rower John Suli were sent to the sin-bin following a melee.
A spectacular diving effort from Musgrove to put the ball down inside the touchline had the Goannas ahead 14-12 at half-time.
Tuha barged his way over early in the second-half as a weary Bulldogs struggled to keep pace. Hooker Luke Huth scored a long-range try soon after to end the match as a contest.
The busy hooker scored again before a brilliant solo effort from Bulldogs backrower Mason Metcalf gave the Kurri Kurri supporters something to cheer about.
That was the end of the scoring for the Bulldogs as Tuha completed his double and Anderson crossed late for the Goannas.
The Goannas are joined on top of the ladder by Wyong with the Maitland Pickers a chance to join them after they face South Newcastle on Easter Monday.
Cessnock were give the weekend off and will not return to the track until Wednesday in preparation for Wests at Harker on Saturday.
"They deserve a long break, it's a long year. A few of our players have had reps and a few of our players have had 10 plus pre-seasons so it's a chance for them to relax and spend a bit of time with their families," Siejka said
The Bulldogs' testing start to the season continues when they are away to last year's runners-up Macquarie Scorpions, which will be their third game against top three opponents from last season to kick off 2023.
