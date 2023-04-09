The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cessnock Goannas run out 42-16 winners over Kurri Kurri Bulldogs in Coalfields derby

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 9 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Honeti Tuha scored his third double on the trot, crossing twice against Kurri Kurri Bulldogs at Cessnock Sportsground on Thurday, April 6. File picture
Honeti Tuha scored his third double on the trot, crossing twice against Kurri Kurri Bulldogs at Cessnock Sportsground on Thurday, April 6. File picture

The Cessnock Goannas have started the Newcastle RL season with three wins in as many games after defeating the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs 42-16 at Baddeley Park on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.