Connect to Country: Much to be learned from Broughton Island's history

I first visited Broughton Island in the mid-1970s. The initial experience, on setting foot on the outpost, left an indelible impression.
My first response was to realise the breath-taking beauty of the island, the beaches, towering cliffs and unique rock formation. History hung in the air. I began to think and ask - who were the earliest people to walk on this land? So many questions and so few answers.
Such was my intrigue that I wrote a book, Broughton Islanders, which detailed the arrival of visitors on the island from around the world - European, Chinese, French, Italian and Greek.
From the early 1800s, the attraction to the island was for the catching and gathering of lobsters, abalone and fish. The island also served as a 'safe house' for those who were shipwrecked on the many reefs that surround.
For me the real mystery that surrounds Broughton Island is how long ago the first people, the Worimi, walked the headland and left footprints in the sand. Could the 'island' have been connected to the mainland before the ice melted?
The evidence of Aboriginal peoples' time on the island is everywhere to be seen from spear sharpening sites to numerous middens.
With all this in mind I felt privileged to be invited recently to a day on the island with around 50 members of the local Aboriginal community along with researchers, archeologists and historians.
Apart from my valued time with the Elders, members and kids of the Worimi, I listened with great interest to Sydney University PhD candidate and archaeologist Laura Dafter who was leading the Cultural Heritage Research Project on the island, and Sydney University Professor Keith Dobney.
The occasion was brilliantly organised by National Parks and Wildlife Service local ranger Susanne Callaghan, supported by her staff, to celebrate 'Birriwal Guying' (strong bird), the Gould's Petrel, and to share cultural research and conservation projects happening on Broughton Island in the Myall Lakes National Park.
The objectives of the day included connecting community with country and cultural sites and the management of those sites. To connect community with sea bird conservation and to celebrate the presence of Gould's Petrel on the island.
The day also served to make connections with country and community on the South Coast where the Gould's Petrel have also found a home on Barunguba - Montague Island.
One of the main aims was to make a connection between land and sea environments, national parks and marine parks, with a view to managing them more wholistically for the benefit of all species.
To acknowledge and celebrate the immense cultural significance of the island. To be on Country, meet new people, learn something new and to share knowledge.
As one of those fortunate to be on the island I felt that all the objectives were achieved.
The wonderful occasion would not have been possible without the support and funding from Sydney University, Hunter Local Land Services from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program and Marine Parks Grants, Australian Seabird Group and Birdlife Australia.
For all those on the island, I'm sure the day was a truly learning experience.
Welcoming words from Worimi Elder Uncle Neville Lilley expressed his vision for all of us to face the future and move forward together. I certainly felt that on the boat trip home.
John Clarke is a Port Stephens fishing columnist, author and historian.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.