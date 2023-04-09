Man in his 70s drowns at Fingal Bay

A man has died after being pulled from the water at Fingal Bay, Port Stephens, just after 10am on Sunday, April 9.
Emergency services were called to Fingal Beach following reports a man was unresponsive in the water.
NSW Ambulance paramedics administered CPR; however, he was unable to be revived.
The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 70s.
Officers attached to Port Stephens Hunter Police District have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.
