The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Police

Man in his 70s drowns at Fingal Bay

Updated April 9 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man in his 70s drowns at Fingal Bay
Man in his 70s drowns at Fingal Bay

A man has died after being pulled from the water at Fingal Bay, Port Stephens, just after 10am on Sunday, April 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.