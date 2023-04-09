Changed traffic conditions on Cessnock Road, Gillieston Heights

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Friday on Cessnock Road to carry out geotechnical investigations on a roadside embankment at Gillieston Heights.
Work will be carried out intermittently from 7am to 5pm weekdays and is expected to be complete by mid-May, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.