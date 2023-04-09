The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Changed traffic conditions on Cessnock Road, Gillieston Heights

Updated April 10 2023 - 8:13am, first published 7:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changed traffic conditions on Cessnock Road, Gillieston Heights
Changed traffic conditions on Cessnock Road, Gillieston Heights

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Friday on Cessnock Road to carry out geotechnical investigations on a roadside embankment at Gillieston Heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.