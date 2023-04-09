It's always good to put a face to a name.
Over the past eight or so months you may have read some stories written by journalist Laura Rumbel.
Laura joined The Mercury in August last year and has relished the challenge of reporting in her home town.
Born and bred in Maitland Laura lives in Aberglasslyn and completed her final years of schooling at St Philip's Christian College at Nulkaba before studying a Bachelor of Communications at the University of Newcastle.
Journalism is certainly in her blood with her great aunt, the late Lyn Farrelly, The Mercury's first female editor.
While Laura continues to write for The Mercury, she is also the mainstay for sister paper The Cessnock Advertiser.
Here's Laura's story about why she wanted to become a journalist and her take on reporting in her home town.
Over to you Laura.
My journey with the Maitland Mercury unofficially began at the age of 15.
I was a Year 10 student at St Joseph's Lochinvar and I was to decide where I wanted to complete my work placement at - which led me to The Maitland Mercury.
My week at The Maitland Mercury was nothing short of exciting. Some of those highlights included going out on the road with a journalist to cover the 2015 April floods, followed by a trip to the local courthouse. No day was ever the same and that remains true today.
It was at the end of that week that I knew I wanted to be a journalist and if I could someday be a journalist at The Maitland Mercury - what a dream come true for 15-year-old.
Throughout my schooling years, I was always known to be a talker. My Year 8 geography teacher actually told me that he believed that I could talk underwater with a mouth full of marbles and 10 years on I have used that to my advantage.
Each and every day in my role as a journalist, I use my chatty personality to tell the stories of local people and shed a light on the things that matter.
I recently wrote a story on a local lady from Neath who was turning 100 and as I got into my car after having a chat with her and her son about her life, I thought this is what I love most about my job - the power to share and celebrate our local people.
I have lived in Maitland my entire life and I am proud to say that I work for a valuable media outlet such as The Maitland Mercury.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
