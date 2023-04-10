Returning after the Easter break? Here's the latest on heavy holiday traffic

Motorists travelling south on the M1 Pacific Motorway are experiencing significant delays due to holiday traffic, as well as an earlier car crash and an earlier car breakdown at Cowan.
One of three southbound lanes of the motorway was closed just past the Pacific Highway overpass.
All lanes are now open but southbound traffic is heavy back across the Hawkesbury River Bridge.
There is also heavy holiday traffic on other major roads including:
On the South Coast, northbound traffic is easing on the Princes Highway through Ulladulla, Milton, Wandandian and Nowra.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and allow plenty of time.
