A late goal cost the Maitland Magpies as they drew 2-2 in their clash with Broadmeadow Magic at Cooks Square Park in round six of the Northern NSW NPL.
The home side fought back from a goal down to take lead midway through the second-half but were unable to hold on for what would have been their first win in a month.
Goals either side of half-time had Maitland leading 2-1 inside the last 20 minutes but a close range strike from Magic attacker Bailey Wells saw the visitors take a share of the points.
Fans enjoying the public holiday sun gathered in good numbers as Maitland welcomed back key players in Sean Pratt from suspension and star striker Braedyn Crowley from an ankle injury.
The Magpies immediately looked more dangerous with Crowley the focal point in attack.
However, it was Magic who started the stronger of the two sides.
Broadmeadow saw two efforts fizz over the bar before fullback Sam Kamper smashed home a volley past Magpies keeper Paul Bitz.
That seemed to wake the Magpies up and Crowley had a good chance soon after, his shot comfortably saved.
Maitland capitalised on the sustained pressure when Magpies winger Flynn Goodman shot from 20 metres, his deflected strike ending up in the back of the net.
The Magpies emerged from the half-time break the better of the two sides and missed two good chances before midfielder Charlie Cox put the home side in front in the 62nd minute.
It was a good reward for Cox who had a busy game in the Magpies engine room.
It wasn't enough though and Magic could have had a winner if not for a fine reaction save from Bitz in the dying stages.
The draw moves Maitland up one spot on the ladder to tenth. Charlestown Azzuri are the runaway leaders after six rounds on 18 points, however the Magpies (four points) are only two wins out of the top four.
Maitland will travel to play the winless Lake Macquarie on Saturday afternoon in round seven.
