Magpies concede late goal as Maitland and Broadmeadow Magic draw in NNSW NPL

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 10 2023 - 7:00pm
The Maitland Magpies celebrate a goal from midfielder Charlie Cox against Broadmeadow Magic on Monday, April 10. Picture by Ben Carr
A late goal cost the Maitland Magpies as they drew 2-2 in their clash with Broadmeadow Magic at Cooks Square Park in round six of the Northern NSW NPL.

