Injury blow for Maitland Pickers from 20-12 win against South Newcastle

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 10 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 4:18pm
Maitland five-eighth Chad O'Donnell scores the opening try against South Newcastle at Maitland Sportsground on Monday, April 10, 2023. Picture by Smart Artist.
Maitland five-eighth Chad O'Donnell scores the opening try against South Newcastle at Maitland Sportsground on Monday, April 10, 2023. Picture by Smart Artist.

The Maitland Pickers are set to pay a heavy price for their 20-12 victory against South Newcastle with utility forward Harrison Spruce carried from the ground with a suspected fractured ankle.

