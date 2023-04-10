Injury blow for Maitland Pickers from 20-12 win against South Newcastle

The Maitland Pickers are set to pay a heavy price for their 20-12 victory against South Newcastle with utility forward Harrison Spruce carried from the ground with a suspected fractured ankle.
Spruce, who had come on as a replacement for backrower Lincoln Smith early in the first half, went down 10 minutes into the second half and was attended by trainers and the club doctor before being carried from the ground on a stretcher.
The Pickers will likely be without the versatile Spruce, who played in the 2022 premiership, for an extended period, but the prognosis for Smith appears brighter after initial fears he had snapped an Achilles tendon.
In other news:
Speaking after the match Smith said he had rolled his ankle after stepping on the referee's foot and hoped to be back after a week or two without training.
Both the Pickers and Lions were reduced to just two fit men on the bench for most of the second half in a game which turned into a gruelling battle of attrition.
While there weren't may highlights for the big Easter Monday crowd, neither side could be accused of lack of effort or endeavour.
"I think both teams struggled under fatigue because of the number of injuries," Pickers coach Matt Lantry said after the game.
"Souths were down to a two-man bench and we were down to a two-man bench for the majority of the second half.
"There were a lot of errors, but I thought it was real willing contest, both teams went at each other quite physically.
"I think fatigue contributed to a lot of those errors. We have to adjust our interchange after we lost Linc Smith early and then we had to move Gary Anderson to the backrow when Harrison was injured.
"Ultimately for us it was a nice gritty win.
"We put a fair price tag on that game, I think Souths are going to be a great side.
"Also it's a four-point game for us going into the bye. It will be effectively eight points going into Central Newcastle in round five."
After scoring 44 and 38 points in their first two games, scoring was at a premium for the Pickers on Monday particularly in the first half when they led 6-0 courtesy of a 15th minute try by Chad O'Donell which was converted by his halves partner Brock Lamb.
Maitland scored first after the break with the ball spread right from a scrum 20 metres out ending with winger Jame Bradley scoring in the righthand corner.
In another great kicking game, Lamb's kick sailed through the middle of the uprights from the sideline.
Souths scored next through Martin Sing who scored after a smart move to the right from an offload on the line.
The Pickers took it out to 14-6 with a penalty goal from straight in front and then Alex Langbridge scored with a tremendous solo effort from dummy-half five metres out at the 68-minute mark.
Souths refused to lie down and scored with two minutes remaining when forward Lochlan Piper ran onto a pass on the line.
The win lifts the Pickers into equal top spot with the other two unbeaten teams Cessnock and Wyong.
Maitland has the bye in first grade next weekend and will be away to Central on Sunday, April 23.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
