Easter long-weekend on Hunter roads: 6000 breath tests, driver banned until 2064 caught

SENIOR highway patrol police say they are pleased overall with the behaviour of motorists in the Hunter over the long weekend, with the region spared the worst of what was a devastating Easter on Australian roads.
Fifteen people died in road accidents over the long weekend, including six in NSW, but in the Hunter accidents were down and the region recorded no fatal crashes.
Highway patrol command Acting Inspector Glenn Swift said police in the Hunter conducted more than 6000 breath tests, with 15 motorists returning positive results.
As well as the 15 drunk drivers, there was also 15 drug-affected drivers nabbed, 250 infringement notices issued for speeding, more than 20 infringements for mobile phone offences, five people caught without a seatbelt and 400 others fined for a variety of other minor driving offences.
"Overall we're pleased with the majority of motorists and a reduction in accidents for this period compared to Easter last year," Acting Inspector Swift said. "Naturally it is still concerning to see the number of speeding and drink driving offences, which are major contributing factors to road trauma."
Among the concerning incidents was a 25-year-old stopped on the Hunter Expressway near Branxton in the early hours of Good Friday. The P-plater was clocked doing 137kmh and then returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.114 - enough to be charged with mid-range drink driving.
In another incident, a 30-year-old man was spotted not wearing his seatbelt while driving in Cooks Hill about 3.20pm on Sunday.
When police pulled him over they discovered he was disqualified from driving until 2064. He was charged and will appear in Newcastle Local Court at a later date.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
