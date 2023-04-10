The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Health

Priority groups urged to book free flu vaccine now

Updated April 11 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Influenza vaccines are available through GPs for any age group, as well as through pharmacies for everyone aged five years and over.
Influenza vaccines are available through GPs for any age group, as well as through pharmacies for everyone aged five years and over.

Priority groups are encouraged to book in now for their free influenza vaccine, ahead of the flu season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.