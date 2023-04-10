Priority groups urged to book free flu vaccine now

Priority groups are encouraged to book in now for their free influenza vaccine, ahead of the flu season.
While everyone aged six months and over is urged to get their influenza vaccine as soon as possible, it is particularly important for those at higher risk of severe illness from the virus.
The influenza vaccine is free for priority groups, including children aged 6 months to under five years, people aged 65 and over, Aboriginal people from 6 months of age, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions such as diabetes, cancer, immune disorders, obesity, severe asthma, kidney, heart, lung or liver disease.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from the harmful effects of flu.
"Influenza is highly contagious and can be deadly for some people, so if you are in one of these priority groups, please take advantage of the free flu vaccine as soon as possible," Mr Minns said.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said influenza vaccines are available through GPs for any age group, as well as through pharmacies for everyone aged five years and over.
"When people book, they should ask their pharmacist or GP if they are eligible for a free flu vaccine. There is plenty of stock available throughout the state, so now is the time to book your shot," Mr Park said.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said it is difficult to predict the full impact of the flu season ahead, but vaccination is the way to ensure you are protected.
"If you are aged 65 and over, or at higher risk of severe illness, we also recommend you receive a 2023 COVID-19 vaccine booster, as both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time," Dr Chant said.
All adults can get a 2023 COVID-19 vaccine booster if it's been six months or longer since their last COVID-19 booster or confirmed infection (whichever is most recent) for additional protection against severe illness from COVID-19. More advice on COVID-19 booster vaccines can be found here.
People can all take steps to help protect ourselves and their oved ones from COVID-19 and flu, including:
