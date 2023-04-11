The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Undefeated Maitland Rams play defending premiers Norths in Hunter Coast Hockey League

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 11 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland player-coach Simon Orchard playing against Norths in 2016. The Rams take on defending premiers Norths this Sunday at Maitland Park. Picture by Perry Duffin
Maitland player-coach Simon Orchard playing against Norths in 2016. The Rams take on defending premiers Norths this Sunday at Maitland Park. Picture by Perry Duffin

The Maitland Rams will face their first real test of the season when they take on defending premiers Norths in round three of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League at Maitland Park this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.