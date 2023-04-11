The Maitland Rams will face their first real test of the season when they take on defending premiers Norths in round three of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League at Maitland Park this Sunday.
Undefeated through two rounds, the Rams are well placed to break a title drought.
Two-time Olympian and World Cup winner Simon Orchard has returned to the Rams as a player-coach, overseeing a strong squad mixed with emerging talent.
Orchard who played more than 200 games for the Kookaburras has returned to Maitland from the South Coast.
Maitland accounted for last season's grand finalists Gosford 4-3 in round one before beating the Tigers 4-0 in round two.
Gosford has lost key players from last years' squad and Orchard said he expected the Rams to win the first two games.
While a good start, the Rams will get a better understanding of where they sit over the next two weeks when they host another premiership contender in Souths the following week after the Norths encounter.
"The next two weeks will tell us a bit, Norths and Souths, they're the two sort of benchmarks I think," Orchard said.
Orchard said this team is the best Maitland side he has played with and is well set up to win the Rams' first Premier Hockey League title.
"There's a lot of young talent, the teams that I played in growing up weren't even close to the quality of the team or the potential of this team," he said.
The Rams have a strong squad containing NSW under-21 player Ryan Simpson, former junior state players Josh Magann and Tom Forbes and Hockey One players Matt Magann and Isaac Farmillo.
Magann and Farmillo both played for Adelaide, Hockey One is the top-level domestic Hockey competition.
"You start putting all those players together and you think, well, we're pretty good," Orchard said.
"Honestly, without being too inflammatory, I'd be disappointed if we didn't win it because I think the group can be that good."
Orchard said while Gosford have been strong in recent seasons, the decade before was dominated by Norths and Souths.
"I think Norths and Souths had been in the grand final for as long as I could ever remember, like 12, 13 , 14 years in a row," he said.
"So its been a two-team comp for a long time and Gosford had that success and that's what we're hoping to do."
At 36, the player-coach has experience working in dual roles.
"I'm used to sort of doing that balancing act on the field and I like the challenge to be honest," he said.
"It can be challenging because there's moments when it's better for me to just sit off and try and coach."
"Then there's moments probably when I'll be better suited on the field trying to help the team get the results."
