Popular workers club at the heart of Weston community

Jordy brings US sizzle to home town Advertising Feature

Friendly staff make it fun at US-style Wildflame Barbeque and Bar. Pictures supplied

Wildflame Barbeque and Bar opened on October 27, 2021, as part of the redevelopment of East Maitland Bowling Club.



This was just after of the COVID-19 lockdown. They were testing times indeed for business, especially the hospitality industry.

But Wildlflame survived and now thrives.

It is the latest creation from Maitland-born and bred Jordy Moffat, an award-winning chef and restaurateur whose family has a long history in hospitality within the Maitland area.

Jordy is the owner and director of JRM Restaurant Management and executive chef of WildFlame Barbeque and Bar. He has seven full-time and six part-time employees.

Wildflame is an American-style barbeque and bar, specialising in low-and-slow smoked meats.



As well as quality smoked meats, a big range of craft beer, ciider, gluten-free cocktail cans and cocktails are available.



Wildflame has four large TVs with sport running nonstop for entertainment.



Wildflame also offers catering menus and functions at East Maitland Bowling Club, and home delivery through Menulog.

Cooking a passion

Jordy has been working and learning in a commercial kitchen from a very young age and loves working in hospitality.

After completing his apprenticeship, Jordy spent 10 years working in Europe and has been keen to introduce to the Maitland area the best of what he has learned from some amazing international hatted chefs.

From also working in the US and China, and on a six-star cruise liner, Jordy's wealth of experience has allowed him to expand his knowledge and skill set.

Coming back home to Maitland, Jordy has created businesses to show to his hometown a taste of quality, culture and expertise that isn't experienced anywhere close to Maitland.

Jory believes Maitland has a bright future.

"Maitland has become one of the fastest-growing regions within NSW, possibly even in the whole of Australia," he says.



"This means many more families are moving away from cities and to more hometowns like Maitland.



"Maitland has had many setbacks from COVID, as many places have, although it does now seem to be progressing and reaching new heights," Jordy says.



"With new businesses coming out and more dining experiences, Maitland is becoming livelier."

