Jordy brings rich experience and US sizzle to home town

The team at Penman Electrics take great pride in their work and serving the Maitland region. Neil Howard bought the business in 2008 and currently employs a staff of nine, including his wife and two sons. "So we are hoping the business will be around for some time to come!" Picture supplied

The name "Penman Electrics" has been around for some 35 years and was founded by the previous owner, Greg Penman.



Greg employed the now owner, Neil Howard, in 1989 as a fully qualified tradesman, having done his apprenticeship with Shortland County Council.



Neil was given the opportunity to purchase the business from Greg in 2008 and has continued the quality workmanship and service that Greg started all those years ago. Neil is about to celebrate 15 years in business.



The business currently has a team of nine consisting of five electricians - Neil, director, qualified electrician and accredited service provider with Ausgrid; Kyle, senior qualified electrician; qualified electricians Fearghas, Andy and Travis; and apprentices Austin and Joshua.



The administration team consists of Lynne and Kim.

Penman Electrics can carry out all electrical works - residential, light industrial and commercial.



Residential work includes all electrical associated with extensions and renovations, including new kitchens and bathrooms, lighting, ceiling fans, power points etc. The qualified team can also repair stoves and electric hot water systems.



Light industrial work includes all electrical associated with getting up and running a new workshop or fabrication shop.



For commercial clients, their qualified electricians can install attractive LED lighting for offices or display areas and have the power supply requirements where it is needed.



Neil says the business prides itself on supporting the local community.



"We are here to support all of the local community and be able to offer our services when needed to as many local businesses and families in the area and surrounding areas," he says.



Neil's wife, Lynne, and two sons, Travis and Austin, are also involved in the family business. "So we are hoping that the business, Penman Electrics, will be around for some time to come!

"Another thing Penman Electrics prides itself in doing is turning up when we have made that scheduled appointment for either a quotation or to carry out the electrical work.

