Specialists guarantee a standout job

You have probably heard the term, but what exactly is powder coating?
Powder coating is one of the most economical, longest-lasting and most colour-durable quality finishes available for virtually any type of metal.
Powder coating is applied as a free-flowing dry powder. Unlike conventional liquid paint which is delivered via an evaporating solvent, powder coating is typically applied electrostatically and then cured under heat or with ultraviolet light.
Powder-coated surfaces are more resistant to chipping, scratching, fading and wearing than other finishes. Colours stay bright and vibrant longer.
Powder Coating Industries is a local business that prides itself on providing quality powder coating to the Maitland region and beyond.
With two large batch ovens, they can coat anything from sheet metal panels, outdoor furniture, car rims (as pictured), gates, ute trays, toolboxes, aluminium extrusions, and much more.
"As specialists in powder coating, we are here to provide you with expert service and advice, and quality products with a superior finish," says managing director Corrie van Graan.
"By giving you repeatable consistency and service that you can rely on, you can be sure your project will be a standout job."
Powder Coating Industries can coat any metal part up to nine metres long. This enables them to offer a highly efficient service with quick lead times and outstanding quality.
They can remove previous powder or paint coatings and all pre-treatments, by acid stripping or abrasive blasting.
They can sandblast products up to six metres in length. For delicate smaller parts they fine blast before powder coating for better adhesion. For fast and thorough paint stripping, their acid bath sizes are 1120mm x 570mm x 400mm.
Laser rust removal is also available for the more delicate and specialised parts.
Powder Coating Industries uses the highest-quality powder-coating colours from Dulux, Interpon, Eastwood, Oxytech and Jotun. It has a quality in-house service to help clients achieve the perfect result.
The business also stocks a big range of powders from Dulux, Interpon, Jotun and Oxytech which it sells by the kilogram; touch-up spray cans; steel hooks that make powder coating easier; and high-temperature masking tape.
Morpeth Motor Garage has been around for 45 years and was originally owned by the man everyone knows as "Dougie".
After Dougie retired the business moved from down the back to the corner of Swan and George streets under new management.
In January 2023, mechanic Ben Renyard and his partner Cassey Taylar excitedly bought the business and took over operations, with Cassey running the office.
"We run the business as a family-owned and operated garage with pride in being reliable, trustworthy and respectful," Cassey says.
The workshop has definitely seen some improvements since Ben and Cassey took over, expanding services and upgrading and adding more equipment.
Opening hours have expanded too: Monday to Thursday 8am to 4.30pm and Friday 8am to 2pm.
Ben has a wealth of knowledge and experience in light vehicles, young and old, heavy vehicles, machinery and equipment of all kinds as he has been in the industry for more than 20 years.
Cassey has done administration for 18 years in various industries including accounting, hospitality, mechanical and factories. She also has experience in and knowledge of vehicles herself.
If Cassey isn't able to answer your question, Ben certainly can or they won't stop until they have it for you.
Services offered include:
Ben and Cassey have found that running a business in the expanding Maitland area has come with a lot of support from locals individually, companies and the outskirts of the area.
"Great word of mouth really has allowed us to maintain our customer base and the commitment from the locals to support locals," Cassey says.
"We both enjoy supporting the community through attending car meets, bike runs and charity days.
"We are both big car and bike enthusiasts."
Founded in 2009, Mitec has become recognised as a leading professional services company.
Mitec is an information security and technology consulting company that advises organisations on how best to use information technology (IT) in achieving their business objectives.
Director David Wheeler says Mitec delivers a truly collaborative approach to navigate important challenges, providing practical solutions, training and guidance across a broad range of solutions including cyber security.
Mitec provides independent certification for quality, information security and other management systems accredited for international recognition.
"Mitec services support organisations to improve their performance and assist in achieving organisational objectives with a risk-based approach that focuses on practical solutions and cost-effective outcomes," David says.
"Through partnerships with our clients, we offer guidance and support across a broad range of capabilities - operating independently and in unison with our clients' aims to achieve a collaborative outcome.
"We provide an end-to-end, whole-of-life service, from strategic planning to change management and more.
"Our personable and experienced consultants comprise some of the best talent across a diverse range of disciplines with genuine depth of expertise and understanding of the unique challenges that impact businesses in today's challenging environments."
David says that finding good partners is the key to success.
Coast To Country Specialised Coatings has been operating in the Hunter Valley, Newcastle, Maitland and surrounding areas since 2017.
Owner and managing director Dave Smythe has a dedicated and highly trained team of eight, whose tenures range from six months to six years.
Michael Howland is operations supervisor, Vinete Hughes is trainer and in sales, Hunter Smythe and Jayden Steyn are apprentice flooring technicians, Todd Stevens is site supervisor, Robyn Richards is office manager, Stephanie Daniel is business manager and Rahn Sonneveld is a pressure cleaning technician.
They pride themselves on their work and serving the region, enjoying a strong bond with both clients and suppliers who work closely with them to deliver quality work.
The business offers a wide range of services including residential, commercial, civil and industrial cleaning, hot/cold pressure cleaning, mine machinery/trains etc cleaning, epoxy flooring, concrete grinding, concrete sealing, line marking, and anti-slip coatings
"Our team is continually trained to be at the top of the game with the latest products, trends and workplace health and safety applications," Dave says.
"Our motto is professionalism. We are committed to quality and completing our work on time."
For Dave, making a difference drives him to succeed, both professionally and on a community level.
"I love making a difference to clients' homes, businesses and industrial premises, giving them a space of cleanliness and freshness," he says.
Dave says Maitland is a great community to live and work in. He has lived in East Maitland since 2011.
"I love this town's diversity from a multitude of services and the careers it provides for our young ones," he says.
"Our community is very tight, we have each other's back and we lift each other up when needed. We live in a very supportive community."
Dave's company regularly does charity work and also sponsors local people.
"The latest example was Cessnock Goannas Football Club which was vandalised with obscene graffiti. We went out the next day and cleaned it all off.
"We also sponsor the local cricket team in Maitland and a young man, Darcy Williams, who is goalkeeper in the Maitland U13s NPL Soccer."
Dave says Maitland is slowly changing. "It is starting to evolve in line with other major cities with developments like the Levee, Greenhills Shopping Centre expansion to be in line with Kotara and Charlestown, and the highway up towards the Hunter Valley for the mining sector."
Exercise and motherhood can often be a juggling act, something which Pilates instructor Hannah Wood knows only too well.
Being a mother herself, she understands how hard it can be to find time to exercise when the babies/kids can come along.
"My biggest passion is being there for our clients who are mums," she says.
"We have a toy area in each studio and we allow the children to be free while keeping a close eye on them.
"We have space by each Reformer to fit a pram, baby mat or bouncer. I love getting to know all the mums who come in and seeing them develop as well as their babies growing up.
"Since I started my business in 2020 this has been my biggest drive and I will never let that go."
Hannah owns two Pilates studios, in East Maitland and Wallsend (Newcastle), with 10 instructors in total, including herself.
"Most teach at both studio, which lets them get to know all of our members," Hannah says.
"Our instructors are very experienced, passionate about correct form and taking care of each individual's body and needs."
Among the team, instructors are trained in Clinic Pilates, Matwork Pilates, pre and postnatal Pilates, injury and rehab, personal training and many more, with some instructors having more than 10 years' experience.
Core Collective offers Reformer Pilates for all levels of fitness and for everyone - male, female, mothers, teenagers and mature age.
"Every class is kid and baby friendly with an open space (no gates)," Hannah says.
"We often run challenges and celebrate all milestones our clients reach, whether it's a certain number of classes completed or an exercise that they now can do with ease and confidence.
"Our Wallsend studio offers eight-week programs, Mature Movers 50+ and Beginners.
"These programs allow clients to learn all of the basics of Reformer Pilates and progress their knowledge and skills in a small group each week before joining in to our open classes.
"This gives the clients the confidence they need to attend at any other time. The programs are optional, as all classes can be modified for all levels.
"That is the beauty of Pilates."
Hannah says that a vital part of Pilates is that your form is correct, your techniques are being taught properly, you are using the principles of Pilates and seeing yourself progress without injury.
"It's also important that clients feel at home, where they can be comfortable with absolutely no judgment."
The much-loved Weston Workers Club has a great motto: Building Community Strength.
The club is at the very heart of the community with more than 3500 members.
It provides assistance to the local community wherever possible with substantial sponsorship for local sporting bodies and charitable organisations.
A current fundraiser the club is helping with is a fundraiser for Gillieston Heights' Max Ferguson, who dreams of representing Australia in futsal.
The 10-year-old has made the Under 11s Boys Australian Futsal Association team, and now his family is fundraising like crazy to raise the $15,000 needed to get Max and his dad to the Montesilvano Futsal Cup in Italy from June 24 to July 1.
A family night of fun was held April 15 at Weston Workers Club, featuring a disco and DJ donated by the club to help to raise money for Max.
Situated 15 minutes from the Hunter Valley wineries, 10 minutes east of Cessnock and just to the west of Kurri Kurri on the Maitland to Cessnock Road, Weston Workers Club offers fully licensed club facilities and a relaxed, friendly environment.
The club's popular Miner's Lamp Restaurant serves delicious Australian and Asian cuisine, with daily specials and plenty for the kids to choose from.
Weston Workers Club can cater for functions for 50 to 300 people.
There is free weekly live entertainment and regular members' promotions, including the always-popular bingo and raffles.
Visit westonworkers.com.au or phone (02) 4937 1101.
Have you thought about getting into the sport of shooting but don't know where to start? Thornton Hunting & Outdoors (TH&O) have you covered from beginning to end.
Established in 2004, Thornton Hunter & Outdoors has a long-standing reputation for personalised and friendly service in Thornton and the wider Newcastle and Hunter Valley hunting community.
Owners Matt and Mel Perkins bought the business in 2020 and continue to uphold the professional and friendly service Thornton Hunting & Outdoors is known for.
"We had been part of the Maitland business community for 20 years before buying TH&O, with Matt a local builder and myself assisting various businesses with administration," Mel says.
"Matt had always had a passion for the firearms and when the opportunity came to purchase TH&O, we jumped at it.
"The shop allows us to directly serve our local community.
"We like to give back to the community whenever we can which includes supporting local businesses and community sponsorships like Maitland Rugby Club and Cessnock Rifle Range."
What really sets TH&O apart is the staff. The team is made up of experienced firearm enthusiasts who are passionate about what they do.
They are always willing to share their knowledge and expertise with customers, making the shopping experience informative and enjoyable.
The shop thrives on serving customers at the highest level and have recently extended their service offering to include firearms training with Matt.
"I've become an accredited LEAP training provider and am excited to share that we are now delivery biweekly firearm safety courses for people at the very beginning of their firearm journey," Matt says.
Restricted licence training can be booked as needed by calling the shop.
TH&O also provides gunsmithing and safe keeping and carries a wide range of firearms, ammunition and accessories from top brands in the industry.
Overall, if you're looking for a gun shop that offers friendly service, quality products and firearm training, TH&O is the place to go.
Their commitment to safety and expertise in all disciplines of firearm sports make them a top choice for both novice and experienced shooters alike.
Thornton Hunting & Outdoors is located at Shop 1/13 Hartley Drive, Thornton. Visit huntingandoutdoors.com.au or phone (02) 4966 1770 for more information.
There are many reasons to visit historic Morpeth, and cafe Common Grounds is way up there.
Set on the main street with its preserved streetscape, the cafe backs on to the Hunter River and has wonderful views of the heritage-listed Morpeth Bridge.
As well as its terrific location, Common Grounds is renowned for its amazing food and coffee. It's the go-to for many locals and visitors in the know.
The cafe is a dream come true for head chef and owner Nadine Monaghan.
Raised in Forbes, she has always been a country girl at heart and was drawn to the quaint lifestyle of the 19th-century river port of Morpeth. She worked at a French-style cafe called Le Beau with its beautiful views of the Hunter River.
In 2014, she bought the business with her father Brian. After three amazing years of being business partners, Brian suddenly fell ill and sadly passed away in 2017
Nadine and Brian always had a dream to make the place their own and so in his memory and after a short closure, the cafe reopened with a fresh new fitout and new name.
"The Common Grounds Morpeth family is made up of so many different faces in our local community, whether it be the amazing team at Paterson Butchery who provide us with quality meats, or Glee coffee who is helped us every step of the way in providing each customer with the perfect cup of coffee as a result of their unmatched roasting expertise," Nadine says.
"Most important are the familiar faces our customers are welcomed by day in and day out, our frontline staff who are the backbone of our business.
"Our chefs focus on house-made, fresh, nutritious meals; our baristas are extremely passionate about coffee and always striving to deliver the perfect shot; our waitstaff ensure every customer has the best possible experience; and our manager Laura Duncan is a great asset to the business."
There are 14 staff, including longest-serving employee Tammy Toth, the cafe's gun barista of eight years.
Coffee, as the caffeine-obsessed know, is one of life's essentials and getting the coffee factor right is essential for any cafe.
Coffee Grounds has hit the sweet spot for beverage drinkers. It serves Glee Coffee Roasters' signature blend, roasted on the Central Coast, Norco milk and premium milk alternatives, tea from the Tea Collective and single-origin decaf.
And then there's the sensational food: huge breakfasts, extensive lunch and takeaway menus, and catering services. And everyone is catered for - gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian.
Common Grounds is more than just a local business; it is a valued member of the Morpeth community, supporting local charities and fundraisers and sponsoring the Maitland Magpies Soccer and Tenambit Cricket clubs.
"The Morpeth community feels like family," Nadine says.
The name "Penman Electrics" has been around for some 35 years and was founded by the previous owner, Greg Penman.
Greg employed the now owner, Neil Howard, in 1989 as a fully qualified tradesman, having done his apprenticeship with Shortland County Council.
Neil was given the opportunity to purchase the business from Greg in 2008 and has continued the quality workmanship and service that Greg started all those years ago. Neil is about to celebrate 15 years in business.
The business currently has a team of nine consisting of five electricians - Neil, director, qualified electrician and accredited service provider with Ausgrid; Kyle, senior qualified electrician; qualified electricians Fearghas, Andy and Travis; and apprentices Austin and Joshua.
The administration team consists of Lynne and Kim.
Penman Electrics can carry out all electrical works - residential, light industrial and commercial.
Residential work includes all electrical associated with extensions and renovations, including new kitchens and bathrooms, lighting, ceiling fans, power points etc. The qualified team can also repair stoves and electric hot water systems.
Light industrial work includes all electrical associated with getting up and running a new workshop or fabrication shop.
For commercial clients, their qualified electricians can install attractive LED lighting for offices or display areas and have the power supply requirements where it is needed.
Neil says the business prides itself on supporting the local community.
"We are here to support all of the local community and be able to offer our services when needed to as many local businesses and families in the area and surrounding areas," he says.
Neil's wife, Lynne, and two sons, Travis and Austin, are also involved in the family business. "So we are hoping that the business, Penman Electrics, will be around for some time to come!
"Another thing Penman Electrics prides itself in doing is turning up when we have made that scheduled appointment for either a quotation or to carry out the electrical work.
"We believe that communication is the key to running a smooth business. We also clean up and take away rubbish related to the job at hand."
Wildflame Barbeque and Bar opened on October 27, 2021, as part of the redevelopment of East Maitland Bowling Club.
This was just after of the COVID-19 lockdown. They were testing times indeed for business, especially the hospitality industry.
But Wildlflame survived and now thrives.
It is the latest creation from Maitland-born and bred Jordy Moffat, an award-winning chef and restaurateur whose family has a long history in hospitality within the Maitland area.
Jordy is the owner and director of JRM Restaurant Management and executive chef of WildFlame Barbeque and Bar. He has seven full-time and six part-time employees.
Wildflame is an American-style barbeque and bar, specialising in low-and-slow smoked meats.
As well as quality smoked meats, a big range of craft beer, ciider, gluten-free cocktail cans and cocktails are available.
Wildflame has four large TVs with sport running nonstop for entertainment.
Wildflame also offers catering menus and functions at East Maitland Bowling Club, and home delivery through Menulog.
Jordy has been working and learning in a commercial kitchen from a very young age and loves working in hospitality.
After completing his apprenticeship, Jordy spent 10 years working in Europe and has been keen to introduce to the Maitland area the best of what he has learned from some amazing international hatted chefs.
From also working in the US and China, and on a six-star cruise liner, Jordy's wealth of experience has allowed him to expand his knowledge and skill set.
Coming back home to Maitland, Jordy has created businesses to show to his hometown a taste of quality, culture and expertise that isn't experienced anywhere close to Maitland.
Jory believes Maitland has a bright future.
"Maitland has become one of the fastest-growing regions within NSW, possibly even in the whole of Australia," he says.
"This means many more families are moving away from cities and to more hometowns like Maitland.
"Maitland has had many setbacks from COVID, as many places have, although it does now seem to be progressing and reaching new heights," Jordy says.
"With new businesses coming out and more dining experiences, Maitland is becoming livelier."