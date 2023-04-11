Defending premiers the Maitland Magpies are targeting a top three finish in the Northern NSW NPL after finding themselves in 10th place with four points after six rounds.
Favourites to win the competition back in February, the Magpies broke a three game losing streak on Easter Monday in a 2-2 draw with Broadmeadow Magic at Cooks Square Park.
The draw moves Maitland up one spot on the ladder to tenth. Charlestown Azzuri are the runaway leaders after six rounds on 18 points, however the Magpies (four points) are only two wins out of the top four with a game in hand.
Magpies coach Mick Bolch said defensive lapses are costing his side, the Magpies have conceded nine goals across their five games.
"Probably in terms of our goals, I think the premiership, there's a big gap now with Azzuri leading it, I think our aim is to be a top three side," he said.
Maitland will travel to play the winless Lake Macquarie on Saturday afternoon in round seven.
"They'll see it as a chance for them to grab three points, we're not travelling brilliantly ourselves at the moment," Bolch said.
"It doesn't matter who we're playing at the moment we've just got to focus on what we're doing."
"I know Lakes haven't won a game but I think they've only been beaten by one goal on three occasions, they've lost a couple in the 90th minute, the 91st minute, so they'll be up for it."
Bolch said it's a game the team have been eyeing since preseason.
"We'll be throwing a lot of energy into the Australia Cup, we want to have a good run in that this year," he said.
Bolch expects a tough match and said his players can't take anything for granted against a Cessnock side coming off back-to-back wins in Northern League One.
"They've been doing well in second division, they've actually got a few of our old players up there that came through the ranks," he said.
"Never an easy place to go, seven o'clock on a Wednesday night up at Cessnock, if you take any team easy on any given day, anything can happen."
"We'll turn up with a full squad ready to go."
