The Maitland Mercury
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jason Doyle off to a flier as Hunter riders kick off European speedway season

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Doyle won the prestigious Peter Craven Memorial for a record fourth time. Picture supplied
Jason Doyle won the prestigious Peter Craven Memorial for a record fourth time. Picture supplied

Hunter speedway star Jason Doyle has kicked off the 2023 European season with victory in fellow Novocastrian Sam Masters' testimonial meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.