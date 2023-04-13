Daniel Millburn's committed to success in final season with Mustangs

Every game will take on added impetus for Maitland star Daniel Millburn this season as he contemplates life without his beloved Mustangs next year.
One of the driving forces behind Maitland's grand final appearance in the inaugural NBL1 East competition, Millburn has moved to Brisbane with his partner and will commute by plane for the remainder of the season.
"I'll be able to fly in and out for games for the rest of season, but beyond this year I'll be looking to play in Queensland," the Maitland junior said this week from his new home north of the border.
"I'm enjoying it, it seems to be relaxed city, not too busy. It's a good change as all I have known is Maitland.
"I'll get back for as many games as I can, but I've got to play at least eight to qualify for the finals assuming we make it."
His commuting starts this week for the first leg of the Kibble-Mallon Cup Showdown against the Newcastle Falcons at the Maitland Federation Centre.
Millburn said outside of finals there was no more important fixtures in the season than the two match-ups against Newcastle.
"I've been pretty lucky, in my time we've had a fair bit of success against them, but coming up against Newcastle is always tough no matter where either team is on the ladder," Millburn said.
"We beat them twice last year, but generally it's always close.
"It's a real grind, usually low scoring because everyone gets after them in defence. It's a fun game to be involved as every basket counts."
Newcastle are off to a flying start and sit fourth on the ladder with three wins and a loss, while the Mustangs are 10th with two wins and three losses.
They smashed Hornsby 96-64 before the Easter break, to find some of the form which took them to the final game of the season last year.
"As a team we've played pretty good, unfortunately we lost a couple of close ones, but we've had a tough start to the season as apart from Hornsby they have all been finals teams," Millburn said.
"We've got heaps of depth and a young core. Losing those close games at the beginning of the season was maybe a lack of experience.
"It happened last year too. We started one and five, it was a shocking start but we turned it around.
"I think we are better than what we were last year, but obviously the competition has got a lot stronger with a lot of Sydney teams calling in NBL players and imports.
The grand final loss to Canberra Gunners still burns, particularly as Maitland had led going into the final break before going down 76-73.
"It haunts me, it haunts everyone," Millburn said.
"We just couldn't control the momentum. Hopefully we learn from our mistakes."
Millburn said Ryan Beisty and Myles Cherry loom large as biggest dangers from the Falcons on Saturday night.
"Ryan Beisty does a lot he is probably averaging a triple-double and big Myles Cherry. I think we match up pretty similar though," he said. "I think we probably have the advantage over them in our depth."
