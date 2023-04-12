Call for community to help shape the future of tourist icon Walka Water Works

Do you have a vision for Maitland's landmark tourist attraction Walka Water Works?
Maitland City Council is calling for community members to submit an expression of interest for a new community liaison group to work on a plan for the future of the staged reopening of the Oakhampton site.
Following the confirmation of $15.1 million in funding, the scope of Stage 1 works has been revised to include the partial restoration of the pumphouse building, including improvements to the ground floor, the eastern annexe and adjacent lawn to reopen the popular venue for weddings, functions, and events.
Also included in the revised scope is the proposed onsite accommodation area, which will include 10 to 12 cabins and 40 powered sites for overnight tourism.
Improvements to the car park and onsite service upgrades such as sewerage, water and electricity to support the works make up the remaining scope for revised Stage 1.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said now council has a revised scope for improvements at Walka Water Works the community can be invited to play an important role in the site's future.
'We know the community is as passionate about Walka Water Works as the council," Cr Penfold said.
"We look forward to launching this Community Liaison Group, to work with council to renovate and reopen the pumphouse, return weddings and park space, and provide some accommodation options."
Cr Penfold thanked the NSW Government for coming to the table with $10 million in funding that will enhance the site for the community and provide an avenue for more people to enjoy one of Maitland's favourite locations.
Reflections Holiday Parks' CEO, Nick Baker, said the organisation welcomes the formation of the group and is looking forward to engaging with the community as it progresses planning for the holiday accommodation.
"The group is important in ensuring that community members directly receive accurate information from Reflections and council. The community's input will also help us design plans that work for the local environment," Mr Baker said.
Funding for Stage 1 comes from the NSW Government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund Round 2 ($10 million), Maitland City Council ($2 million), Reflections Holiday Parks ($1.6 million), and Crown Lands ($1.5 million).
You can find more information on Community Liaison Group expressions of interest, the revised scope of works for Stage 1, the previous grant application, and more at mait.city/walkawaterworks
