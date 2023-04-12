Maitland have strengthened their top-four credentials with the acquisition of experienced midfielder Keely Gawthrop from Newcastle Olympic.
Gawthrop has been with Olympic for the past three seasons but is believed to have left the 2020 champions in search of more playing opportunity.
Maitland have however lost centre-back Sawyer Hall, who has returned to the United States for family reasons.
** The Magpies and Mid Coast will be playing for more than just competition points in round six of NPLW at Cooks Square Park this Sunday.
The fixture will double as their League Cup quarter-final showdown, which was originally scheduled for Good Friday but was washed out.
In the event of a draw, Cup progression will be determined by penalty shoot-out.
