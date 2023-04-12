The Maitland Mercury
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Maitland Magpies sign midfielder Keely Gawthrop as centre-back Sawyer Hall departs

By Renee Valentine
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Midfielder Keely Gawthrop has left Newcastle Olympic and signed for Maitland in a handy pick-up for the Magpies. Picture by Marina Neil
Midfielder Keely Gawthrop has left Newcastle Olympic and signed for Maitland in a handy pick-up for the Magpies. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland have strengthened their top-four credentials with the acquisition of experienced midfielder Keely Gawthrop from Newcastle Olympic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.