Pickers forward Harrison Spruce back in two weeks after being cleared of ankle break

Maitland utility forward Harrison Spruce should be fit to play in the Pickers' round five game against Central Newcastle on Sunday, April 23, after being cleared of fracturing his ankle.
Spruce was carried from the field 10 minutes into the second half of Maitland's 20-12 win against South Newcastle on Easter Monday and there were initial fears he may miss a large slice of the season.
But with the Pickers having the bye this weekend, he is unlikely to miss any action.
"It's just dep bone bruising. He'll be fine for Central," a relieved Maitland coach Matt Lantry said on Wednesday.
The Pickers are waiting for scan results on backrower Lincoln Smith's ankle, but after rolling on it heavily he is likely to be be rested from training this week and may have to wait to the Coalfields blockbuster against Cessnock at Cessnock to make his return.
Speaking after the match Smith said he had rolled his ankle after stepping on the referee's foot and hoped to be back after a week or two without training.
"Some of the guys said they heard a snap like I had done an Achille's tendon, so I was a bit worried. Once I was able to stand up I realised it wasn't an Achille's thank god."
Both the Pickers and Lions were reduced to just two fit men on the bench for most of the second half in a game which turned into a gruelling battle of attrition.
The Pickers have won their opening three matches, defeating Kurri Weston 44-10 at Kurri, followed by a 38-24 win against Lakes United in front of the 1971 and 1973 Pumpkin Pickers premiership teams and then a vastly improved South.
They are equal top with Cessnock and Wyong on six point.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
