Pickers forward Harrison Spruce back in two weeks after being cleared of ankle break

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:12pm
Trainers prepare to stretcher Harrison Spruce from the ground. Picture by Marina Neil
Trainers prepare to stretcher Harrison Spruce from the ground. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland utility forward Harrison Spruce should be fit to play in the Pickers' round five game against Central Newcastle on Sunday, April 23, after being cleared of fracturing his ankle.

