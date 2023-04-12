Affray charge after man was attacked at petrol station

A MAN has been charged following an alleged affray at a Hunter service station last month.
About 6pm on Tuesday, March 28, a 27-year-old man was at a service station on Aberdare Road, Aberdare, when he was approached by a 23-year-old man.
A short verbal argument began, before the younger man allegedly shoved and hit the older man several times in the head and chest.
Hunter Valley police were notified and commenced an investigation into the incident.
Following extensive inquiries, about 2pm Wednesday police from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended a residence in Farley, where they arrested a 23-year-old man.
He was taken to Maitland police station, where he was charged with affray.
The man was refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court today ( Thursday, April 13).
