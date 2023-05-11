The Maitland Mercury

Free legal information sessions during NSW Law WeekAdvertising Feature

NSW Law Week is coming May 15-21 and Legal Aid NSW is presenting free webinars designed to help you understand your rights and the law.

The webinars will be interactive and have a panel of legal experts, and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions via the chat.

Register via legalaid.nsw.gov.au.

The webinars are:

Scams and the law

Hear from legal experts about how to protect yourself against scams and what you can do if you get scammed.

Monday, May 15, noon-1pm

Renting and the law 

Hear from legal experts about your rights as a renter.

Tuesday, May 16, noon-1pm

Traffic fines, driving and the law 

Hear from legal experts about driving laws and options for dealing with fines

Wed, May 17, noon-1pm

Employment and the law

Hear from legal experts about your rights at work, including how to deal with discrimination and sexual harassment.

Thursday, May 18, noon-1pm

Debt and the law 

Hear from legal experts and financial counsellors about your options for dealing with debt.

Friday, May 19, noon-1pm

Access free webinars during NSW Law Week, May 15-21. NSW Legal Aid is presenting the interactive sessions. Picture Shutterstock
Law Week is a good opportunity to explore the Find Legal Answers website at legalanswers.sl.nsw.gov.au.

The site provides a wealth of information on legal issues, including:

  • Family, relationships and children
  • Neighbours, housing and the environment
  • Wills, estates and planning ahead
  • Police and crime
  • Fines, debt and money
  • Courts and the legal system
  • Work and employment
  • Consumers, business and media law
  • Government and rights
  • Accidents, compensation and insurance
  • Health and ageing
  • NSW Legislation
  • NSW Case Law
  • NSW Legal Aid
