Free legal information sessions during NSW Law Week Advertising Feature

NSW Law Week is coming May 15-21 and Legal Aid NSW is presenting free webinars designed to help you understand your rights and the law.



The webinars will be interactive and have a panel of legal experts, and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions via the chat.

Register via legalaid.nsw.gov.au.

The webinars are:

Scams and the law

Hear from legal experts about how to protect yourself against scams and what you can do if you get scammed.



Monday, May 15, noon-1pm



Renting and the law

Hear from legal experts about your rights as a renter.



Tuesday, May 16, noon-1pm



Traffic fines, driving and the law

Hear from legal experts about driving laws and options for dealing with fines



Wed, May 17, noon-1pm



Employment and the law



Hear from legal experts about your rights at work, including how to deal with discrimination and sexual harassment.



Thursday, May 18, noon-1pm

Debt and the law

Hear from legal experts and financial counsellors about your options for dealing with debt.



Friday, May 19, noon-1pm

Law Week is a good opportunity to explore the Find Legal Answers website at legalanswers.sl.nsw.gov.au.



The site provides a wealth of information on legal issues, including: