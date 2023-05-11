NSW Law Week is coming May 15-21 and Legal Aid NSW is presenting free webinars designed to help you understand your rights and the law.
The webinars will be interactive and have a panel of legal experts, and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions via the chat.
Register via legalaid.nsw.gov.au.
The webinars are:
Hear from legal experts about how to protect yourself against scams and what you can do if you get scammed.
Monday, May 15, noon-1pm
Hear from legal experts about your rights as a renter.
Tuesday, May 16, noon-1pm
Hear from legal experts about driving laws and options for dealing with fines
Wed, May 17, noon-1pm
Hear from legal experts about your rights at work, including how to deal with discrimination and sexual harassment.
Thursday, May 18, noon-1pm
Hear from legal experts and financial counsellors about your options for dealing with debt.
Friday, May 19, noon-1pm
Law Week is a good opportunity to explore the Find Legal Answers website at legalanswers.sl.nsw.gov.au.
The site provides a wealth of information on legal issues, including: