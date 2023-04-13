For young Gillieston Heights resident Max Ferguson, his dream of representing Australia in futsal is almost a reality.
The 10-year-old has made the Under 11's Boys Australian Futsal Association team, and now his family is fundraising like crazy to raise the $15,000 needed to get he and his dad to the Montesilvano Futsal Cup in Italy.
Max's mum Katie has set up a GoFundMe, which has so far raised $5000, and she is hosting a special family fun night on Saturday, April 15 at Weston Workers Club.
Kicking off at 5.30pm, the fun night will feature a disco with DJ donated by the workers club and raffle with major prizes including a yacht cruise with seafood lunch at Port Stephens, golf rounds and cart hire at Salamander Bay and a signed Newcastle Jets jersey.
The night will also have face painting, another raffle, baked goods, a 100 club and more.
Mrs Ferguson said the opportunity to represent his country means the world to Max.
"It's an absolute dream," she said.
"He'll be wearing the Australian colours and representing his country, that's everyone's dream isn't it? To excel in your sport and be able to get that far, and to be offered that at 10-years-old that's pretty epic."
The competition runs from 24 June to 1 July, and the money raised will go towards Max and his dad's airfare and accommodation.
Max plays junior development league soccer with the Maitland Magpies, and has been playing soccer for five years and futsal for three.
Some of Max's Magpies teammates have also been selected for the team, and Mrs Ferguson said any extra money raised will go towards helping them if they need it.
Mrs Ferguson said the community support has been amazing, and not only have people donated money but mums at Max's school have been hard at work helping bake treats for the family fun night.
"We wouldn't be able to do it at all without them [the donors]," she said.
"Community support has been very important, the Gillo mums are all busy in their kitchen at the moment, they're all putting in and donating the food as well.
"We're very, very grateful."
A dough-raiser is being held by Gillieston Heights Domino's on Monday, May 1 to help Max reach his goal.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
