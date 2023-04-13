The Maitland Blacks expect a tight encounter in their season opening clash when they travel to Bernie Curran Oval on Saturday to take on University in Hunter Rugby's premier competition.
The Blacks will have last season's 27-15 home defeat to the Students in the backs of their minds.
Coach Luke Cunnigham expects a challenging first-up test against a young, energetic side.
"Uni came together pretty well towards the back end of last year and they were playing some really good football," he said.
"They were very close to scrapping into the semis, they sort of just left their run a little bit too late."
"From what I understand they've retained pretty well the same squad...they've got a very good guy that plays five-eighth for them (Dane Sherratt), who can control a game really well."
Cunningham said the round will also have extra significance for University.
The opening round of the Hunter Rugby competition will see funds raised for local cancer research charity RUN DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma).
The charity raises awareness and funds for research into children's brain cancer, University assistant coach Mat Dun is its founder and director.
"There's a fair bit of meaning for those guys, so it will be a hard hit-out," Cunningham said.
Maitland have a new captain in breakaway Sam Callow who has recovered from a sternum injury that cut 2022 short.
Callow is entering his third season with the club after playing in Sydney's Shute Shield competition for Eastern Suburbs.
"He leads everything he does, he's the first in fitness drills, he's a guy that leads with his actions on the field and I believe he's the right guy to lead our guys out every week," Cunnigham said.
"He certainly has my respect and he has the players' respect and I think he'll be a really great captain for us."
The new season sees the reduction from nine sides to six and Cunnigham said the removal of bye rounds will provide players with regular matches.
"Preseasons are always a tough long slog so it's nice to have a game to look forward to each week," he said.
Kick off on Saturday is at 3pm.
