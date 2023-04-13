The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Blacks face University in Hunter Rugby as Callow named new captain

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 13 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Callow, the 2021 Anderson Medal winner, will captain the Maitland Blacks in 2023. Picture by Marina Neil
Sam Callow, the 2021 Anderson Medal winner, will captain the Maitland Blacks in 2023. Picture by Marina Neil

The Maitland Blacks expect a tight encounter in their season opening clash when they travel to Bernie Curran Oval on Saturday to take on University in Hunter Rugby's premier competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.