The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs will welcome back four key players for the away clash against last year's runners-up the Macquarie Scorpions on Saturday in round four of the Newcastle RL.
The Bulldogs were heavily depleted in their 42-16 loss to the Cessnock Goannas at Baddeley Park in round three.
Jono Alchin returns alongside five-eighth Ben Edwards, while captain Mick Steele is back from suspension and hooker Craig Richardson has been cleared to play following a concussion in round two.
Offsetting the gains are the loss of three players from the Goannas game. Outside backs Brodie Linnane (shoulder), Sam Hunt (shoulder) and Tiaan Brownless (knee) are out injured.
For new coach Danny Linnane it's been an early-season balancing act. "I'm still just juggling players at the moment, we just can't get a break," he said.
Linnane handed Jack Sylvester, Toa Edwards, Tyrell Waitapu and Misi Gasu debuts against the Goannas and the Bulldogs started the better of the two sides.
Young hooker Brock Portsmouth dived over from close range after Brownless had opened the scoring with the Bulldogs leading 10-0 early and trailed 14-12 at half-time.
Kurri Kurri were not in the game after the break, continuing a pattern through the opening three rounds. The Bulldogs struggling to contain the opposition in the 10 minutes after half-time.
The Bulldogs are in a rebuilding phase and Linnane said it will take time before they can match it with the competition's heavyweights.
"I don't think it's fitness, it's probably more mentally than anything. I think the boys probably surprised themselves a bit in that first half too with just how we started and completing some sets," he said.
"Probably in that second-half, there's a bit of inexperience there as well ... apart from Josh Griffiths at five-eighth, the rest are pretty inexperienced."
Linnane said he is still getting to know his squad and they are a positive camp despite the results.
"From what I see, it's pleasing in the aspect of it's hurting, you can see that the guys are hurting when they get beaten, but the effort is there," he said.
"They want the result but it's just a learning for them as well...I think I've learned a lot of things over the years and I've still got to get to know these players too and how they respond to certain criticisms."
