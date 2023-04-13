Mustangs' Shak Reilly will have to put her admiration to the side on Saturday night when she lines up against star Newcastle Falcons recruit Nicole Munger in one of biggest nights of the year for Maitland Basketball.
The Mustangs take on the undefeated Falcons in round five of the NBL1 East and while Reilly is an admitted fan of the US Import Munger, she also sees the opportunity as a great challenge.
"She's a great player, I actually met her once but she was a great human and I've only ever heard good things," she said.
"I think just being on the court with someone of her calibre is pretty awesome and I think it will be a good experience for some of the younger ones in our team too.
"I guess you've just got to leave the fan-girl until the end of the game."
Munger has just finished her WNBL season with the Canberra Capitals, a team Reilly was with for before playing for Mount Gambier and returning to Maitland this year.
Reilly has provided a welcome boost to the Mustangs roster, scoring 27 points including seven three pointers in the round four win over Hornsby Ku Ring Gai.
"Individually I've been very happy with my performance over the last few games, but I guess there's always things to improve on," she said.
"My threes have been showing quite well the last few games but there is always other parts of my game that I guess don't get seen as much."
The Mustangs expect a tough test against a heavyweight of the competition. It will be Reilly's first derby in four years, played in front of a packed Federation Centre.
"I feel it's only getting bigger over time and as the league is progressing I think the rivalry is just getting bigger and bigger, so I am very very excited," she said.
"I guess you could say they're the bigger town and we're little country Maitland, but I guess we're not so small anymore either.
"I think all the girls we've sort of grown up knowing each other and I think it's just that rivalry.
"Anything could go so I guess we'll just have to wait 'til the day and who brings it the most on the court."
