Cessnock's newest cafe on the block Arthurs Pantry is proving to be a crowd pleaser with its stylish décor and appealing brunch-style menu.
Business owners Blake Gontier and Noah Leonard have created their own slice of Sydney in the heart of Cessnock.
The pair from Maitland are also the owners of Mr O Wholefoods in Vincent Street, which they took over in April, 2022.
"We always wanted to create our own cafe, but then the opportunity to buy Mr O came along so we took that on," Mr Leonard said.
With a long background in hospitality, Mr Gontier, 23, said having his own cafe was a dream come true.
"Owning my own business is always something that I've wanted to do, but I definitely didn't expect to own two cafes so soon," he said.
Mr Leonard, 20, spends his weekdays working as a local electrician, but since owning Mr O Wholefoods, he has become quite the weekend barista.
Arthurs Pantry, which is located on Cooper Street, opened on February 20 and Mr Gontier said the crowds haven't stopped since then.
"It's been very busy every day and everyone has responded really well," he said.
"A lot of people are dining in, but we are also busy with people getting takeaway coffees."
Mr Gontier, who came up with the items on the menu himself, said they wanted to create classic cafe food that's done well. "We took inspiration from everything that we love and our favourite places and made the menu from that," he said.
Arthurs Pantry is open Monday through to Saturday.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
