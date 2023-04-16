The Maitland Mercury
Maitland women claim rare win against Newcastle as Mustangs men retain Kibble-Mellon trophy

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 16 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:00pm
The Maitland Mustangs celebrate their drought-breaking win against the Newcastle Falcons at the Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday night (April 14, 2023). Picture by Floyd Mallon.
The roar from the crowd at the full-time buzzer said it all - the Maitland Mustangs women had defeated Newcastle for the first time in years.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

