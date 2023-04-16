The roar from the crowd at the full-time buzzer said it all - the Maitland Mustangs women had defeated Newcastle for the first time in years.
They had not only beaten the Falcons, but riding the wave of support from a sold-out crowd they took the Newcastle team's best shot in the third-quarter and sent it back with interest in the final term.
Overcoming a seven-point deficit at the final break, the Mustangs over-ran a tiring Falcons for a 71-60 victory with a 26-10 final quarter to end Newcastle's unbeaten run at the top of the NBL 1 East table.
IN THE NEWS:
Now it was time for the men to deliver and they didn't disappoint producing a dominant performance which saw them lead comfortably at every break before running out 82-69 winners against the Falcons.
Rather than a thriller like the women's game, this was more a slow, deliberate showcase of Maitland's wares with any challenges quickly stamped out.
The Mustangs jumped to eighth on the table with a three-three record, just behind the Falcons who dropped from fourth to seventh with a three-two split from their five games.
It's a far better start than last season's one and five record which the Mustangs turned around to make the grand final, which they ultimately lost by three points to Canberra Gunners.
The rare double returns the men's team to familiar territory, but opens up whole new horizons for the women who have matched their number of wins from last season after just six rounds and now have proof they can match teams in the top echelon of the competition.
The Mustangs were best served by Milla Wawszkowicz who scored 19 points in a best on court performance, skipper Rachel Williams who scored 13 points and led steals (two) and defensive rebounds (seven), Shakera Reilly who had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and seven rebounds and Sydney Hunter who also landed 12 points.
Mustangs coach Mark Wawszkowicz said the team had planned to expect a three-quarter onslaught by Newcastle and to minimise the damage before countering in the final quarter.
"We're stoked. It's been a long time since we've beaten Newcastle and that was the ultimate team effort for us tonight," he said.
"When it got out to 13, I called at time out and reminded the players that 'this was what we expected so we're ready for it'.
"We climbed back to seven down by three-quarter time and that's when I said 'they're cooked, they've thrown their best punch at us and if we've taken their best punch then we can punch back'.
"And we did in the fourth quarter and it was disciplined and intentional play that got us back into it."
"Once we had it in our control, we weren't going to let it go."
Wawszkowicz said the win would be a massive boost to the side's confidence going forward.
"It opens up our possibilities of who we can beat. They've beaten Sutherland, they've beat Manly, they've beaten Hills, so all those teams are beatable for us too.
"Now we're looking at can we make the top six."
As for the men it was normal transmission restored as they established an early lead and then methodically snuffed out any signs of fight back by the Falcons.
The beers from new team sponsor travla were flowing and the brewery's co-owner and former Mustang Andy Allen was in the changerooms to celebrate the men retaining the Kibble-Mallon trophy.
Players took it in turns to drink from the cup as they belted out the team song.
Coach Luke Boyle said the plan was simple play strong defence and from that execute on the scoreboard.
"We've been talking a lot around consistency and not coasting after a good run. Defensive intensity was the key. Every time someone came out on the floor the first job was defensive intensity and after that we can play offensively," Boyle said.
"Guys like Matt (Gray) played his best defensive game since he has been here. Will (Cranston-Lown) never surprises. He is always consistent, he is going to get his 20 and he is so crafty.
"Jimmy (Hunter) literally got home from the Maldives yesterday after his honeymoon and it was great to see him get a good 15 (points) and six (rebounds).
"But it's not just those guys. Kev (Warren) had a great game for us. He shot at a better percentage that what he has all year by just getting to the ring and not putting as much pressure on himself as he has been.
"Luka (Vea), Cliffy (Josh Clifford), Billy (Parsons) all those guys who rolled into the game, we just had consistency in defence."
Cranston-Lown had game-high 20 points and led they way with three assists to go with four rebounds, a steal and two blocks.
Gray had 16 points and nine rebounds and Warren 10 and seven.
Vea was strong off the bench with six rebound, two assists and two steals in an excellent defensive effort.
And in a pointer to a bright future, 17-year-old Will Mortimore showed he will have an increasing impact this season picking up two rebounds and matching it physically with the Falcons big men in his 12 minutes on court.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.