Stan Dunkley arrived in Maitland in 1949 to take up the position of town clerk, the most senior staff position in the Maitland City Council and now titled general manager.
He had to manage the integration of six previously-separate council areas and oversee the subdivision processes of a rapidly-growing city, but his time as town clerk was also to coincide with a period of many floods.
Several of them were severe, especially the 'Great Flood' of Maitland's history which struck in February, 1955. Floods were to be defining events during Dunkley's time in the job.
Maitland had lived with floods for the whole of its history, but between 1949 and 1955 the community was tried by flooding as never before.
Flood management became a matter of huge importance and views on what should be done to deal with the consequences of flooding were many.
One was that the central business district and hundreds of surrounding houses should be moved to higher ground at East Maitland.
In 1952, Dunkley and then mayor Jack Harvey spoke against this notion. The pair released a press release saying that such a proposal was "the last word in defeatism".
But three years later, after the calamity of 1955, Dunkley and several aldermen had come to the view that relocation was the best solution to the flood problem: "Our children, and our children's children, will call us blessed", a council figure (possibly Dunkley himself) said, if the council tackled the matter by moving the old town holus-bolus to the high ground of East Maitland.
It never happened. The cost would have been enormous, there was much local opposition especially from the businesspeople of the CBD, and the state and federal governments were distinctly unenthusiastic. Instead,
Maitland was to put its faith in the development of a modern flood mitigation scheme comprising levees, spillways and control banks. But people were encouraged to move their houses as well.
Dunkley was a central player in the flood management initiatives that were undertaken in his time.
He was the executive officer of the Hunter Valley Flood Warning Net which was set up in 1954 and linked flood gauges at Sandy Hollow, Muswellbrook, Bulga, Singleton with a base station in the Maitland Town Hall.
Radio hams transmitted gauge heights from which estimates of likely local effects were made. Needed responses (including communicating with local populations over radio stations including Maitland's 2HR) were then put in train. It constituted at the time a state-of-the-art flood warning system.
After the 1955 flood a new, state-initiated flood management agency, the forerunner of today's State Emergency Service, came into existence with volunteer local units established in council areas throughout the state.
The first Local Controller of the Maitland Unit was the Mayor, Harry Skilton, with Dunkley his deputy. In this role Dunkley guarded and fought for the council's role in flood management.
He opposed the flood forecasting task being managed from afar by the Bureau of Meteorology, but the Bureau was to become responsible for it during the 1960s.
Dunkley was a respected council officer. He had the confidence of mayors, councillors and staff and made a significant contribution at a difficult time in Maitland's history.
