The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Legendary Town Clerk Stan Dunkley was a central player in flood management initiatives

By Chas Keys
Updated April 16 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In his role as Maitland City Council town clerk Stan Dunkley made a made a significant contribution at a difficult time in Maitland's history. Picture supplied
In his role as Maitland City Council town clerk Stan Dunkley made a made a significant contribution at a difficult time in Maitland's history. Picture supplied

Stan Dunkley arrived in Maitland in 1949 to take up the position of town clerk, the most senior staff position in the Maitland City Council and now titled general manager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.