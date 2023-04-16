Climate protests block coal trains heading to the Port of Newcastle

Climate Activists have blocked trains from entering the Kooragang coal terminal.
About a dozen protesters stopped a fully-laden train at the Hunter River crossing at Sandgate.
The locomotive blasted it's horn train before coming to a sudden stop just after 10am.
Protestors climbed aboard the coal wagon and unfurled a banner stating "Survival Guide for Humanity": No new coal.
They then began to unload the wagon's payload onto the tracks while chanting: "Coal, don't dig it. Leave it in the ground, it's time to get with it"
Police were on the scene within five minutes. They were soon joined by dozens of reinforcements from the Public Order and Riot Squad, Mounted Police and Water Police units.
Several protesters gave speeches about the impact of the coal industry's impact of climate change during the hour-long standoff that ensued.
Eight protesters were arrested at 11.20, prompting the remaining group to start chanting: "Coal, what is it good for? - Absolutely nothing"
The incident coincided with Rising Tide's Climate Conference, which is being held at Williamtown this weekend.
The protestors included 22-year-old Jasmine Stuart described Australia's commitment to coal as "insane".
"I studied renewable energy engineering so that I could be part of the solution, but that is not enough when politicians continue allowing new fossil fuel projects to proceed," she said.
"Rallies and campaigning within the system are clearly not working, so people like me who are terrified for our future are left with no option but civil disobedience. As the head of the UN said, "the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels".
Another protestor, Zack Schofield, said: "The Albanese government is allowing massive new fossil fuel projects to proceed, driving climate disasters and devastation for everyday people. What will Chris Minns' new NSW government do? This is an emergency, but we're yet to see the ALP take decisive action.
"NSW is facing the largest coal expansion since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015. The Hunter Valley Operations expansion alone would produce more than a third of NSW's domestic emissions for the next 25 years.
Rising Tide's climate conference, which was attended by 300 participants from across Australia, includes speakers from the Climate Council of Australia, First Nations leaders, academics and environmental movement leaders.
It is focusing on the challenges facing the globe and the path to a clean energy economy.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
