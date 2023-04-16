Batey and Callow star as Maitland Blacks kick off 2023 with 30-21 win against Uni

Maitland Blacks fullback Pat Batey scored two-thirds of his side's score in their 30-21 win against University to kick off the 2023 Hunter Rugby season.
Batey scored a try and kicked six from six attempts on goal at Bernie Curran Oval on Saturday in a great sign that he has no lingering worries from a series of head knocks which blighted his season last year.
Sam Callow worked overtime in an inspirational first game as skipper scoring a try in a super performance. The man he replaced Harry Chapman also crossed for a five pointer in a hard-working effort.
"Sam picked up where he left off last year. His work-rate was huge," Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said of the 2021 Anderson Medal winner.
"He has worked pretty hard in the off-season and is as fit as he has been since he came to the club. He has dropped a couple of kilos and you could just see the benefits the way he got around the park defensively and with hand in ball. He got through a mountain of work."
Cunningham said Chapman had been tremendous in his support for Callow taking over as captain.
"I spoke to him before I announced the decision and his immediate response was that he supported whatever was in the best interest of the club," he said.
The Blacks started strongly and had a try on the board early from well-structured play.
But the game became an arm-wrestle with neither team able to gain any sort of ascendancy during the middle 40 minutes.
However, Cunningham said the final 30 minutes of the game was very pleasing with the Blacks starting to control possession and field position.
"Hari (Meihana) the five-eight was able to give our outside backs a little bit more front-foot ball and we created opportunities," he said.
"We got into their attacking 22 a few times and unfortunately we didn't come away with points, but we created the opportunities which was pleasing.
"First game of the season, some new combinations, you expect things to be a bit rusty, but this time of year you want that four points for the competition ladder and we got that yesterday."
Wing Mick Taylor was sin-binned for deliberately hitting the ball to the ground in a tackle, but his absence only galvanised the Blacks defence further and Uni were unable to capitalise on his absence.
The Blacks have their first home game next Saturday (April 22) when they host Hamilton Hawks at Marcellin Park.
The Hawks lost a high-scoring opening game against Wanderers going down 41-35 and will offer a stern test for the Blacks who are aiming to make Marcellin a fortress this season.
