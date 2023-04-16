The Maitland Mercury
Batey and Callow star as Maitland Blacks kick off 2023 with 30-21 win against Uni

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 16 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
Pat Batey scored 20 of the Maitland Blacks' 30 points.
Maitland Blacks fullback Pat Batey scored two-thirds of his side's score in their 30-21 win against University to kick off the 2023 Hunter Rugby season.

