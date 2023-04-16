Maitland Saints share top spot after win against Cardiff Hawks

The Maitland Saints have started the season with back-to-back wins after accounting for Cardiff Hawks by nine points at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday.
Maitland set up their win with a 30-8 first half and kept Cardiff at bay to run out 7.8-50 to 5.11-41 winners.
The Saints victory was built on a strong defensive effort led by Jack Ellis at fullback and centre-halfback Pat McMahon.
Maitland skipper Riley Newstead was the Saints' best creating midfield clearance dominance despite the Cardiff rucks winning the majority of hit-outs in the second half.
Saints co-coach Dustin Spriggs said Cardiff were without star ruckman Billy King, but it was balanced out with the Saints missing key players Zack Stewart and Mitchell Greaves.
Spriggs said the Saints started strong in terms of key statistics but let themselves down with inaccurate disposal.
"Our defence stood up very well. Jack Ellis is a bit of an under-sized fullback but competes so well. He doesn't lose a contest, beats bigger guys. He was sensational," Spriggs said.
"We led the clearance four or five to nil, but we butchered the ball going forward and kept on handing it over to them inside our forward 50.
"We led by three points, but it probably should have been 20 or 30 if we had been better with our disposal."
Spriggs said Newstead's leadership and communication was a real asset and it enabled them to make adjustments on the run, rather than having to wait for the breaks.
He said fatigue played a key part in the second half, with both sides laboring after a quick start.
"Our big mantra off season has been that if we're feeling tired the opposition is definitely tired as we rate our fitness," he said.
"We just wanted to control the ball in the second half, and make them defend us.
"Anyone who has played any sort of sport knows defending is a lot harder than attacking.
"To their credit they kept on coming and got within a goal, but Sammy Jordan kicked a goal after the siren at three-quarter time to give us a bit of breathing space and we were able to hold on."
Jordan and Matthew Ireland both finished with two goals and McMahon, William McPhee and Riley Hawes kicked one each.
Newstead, Ellis and McMahon were the Saints best along with Sydney Swans academy under-17 Josh Bohan in his second senior game.
Wally Pankhurst, who had been very good on the half-forward line, injured his shoulder but has been cleared of any breaks or dislocations and should only miss one or two games.
The Saints had the bye in the Black Diamond Shield.
Maitland's women went down by 64 points to Cardiff.
The Maitland seniors host Nelson Bay Marlins in the Black Diamond Cup on Saturday, April 22, from 2pm, the reserves (noon) and women's team (10.20am) both play the Cats.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
