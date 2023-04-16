Please leave your phone number, I'd love to chat

I've just returned to work after several week's leave. One of the first things I do when I get back to work is check my phone messages. Thank goodness for message bank.
This is a great way for me to reconnect with all our wonderful readers.
However, I think there are a few simple rules that we all tend to forget when it comes to leaving a message.
The first is please leave a return phone number.
Many of the callers who have left messages are regulars - and I can easilly find your number. Although if you leave your number it saves me the search.
But others are new callers and I need your help to stay in touch.
Yes I know the presumption is that you can press a button and simply return the call. But this is not always the case. Especially if you have been redirected through a landline number you called.
The second rule to remember is to say your phone number slowly - even repeat it. This is far more important than the long spiel so many people leave to explain why they are calling.
I could do without this message. I assure you I will return your call - if only I have your phone number.
Furthermore it is one of my pet hates to hear a long-winded message then have someone race through the phone number like it is not the important bit.
It usually means I have to hear that message again just to make sure I have correctly heard the phone number mentioned at the very end of the message. There have even been times when I have had to listen to a message for a third time because the caller has rushed through the phone number.
I will confess I also have a habit of rushing through the phone number but a little voice seems to speak to me and say "now repeat that number and this time go slowly".
I guess sometimes little voices in your head are worth hearing.
I look forward to returning your call for a chat, but I need your help to do so.
Donna Sharpe, Editor
