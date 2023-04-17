Gerald 'Gerry' Fren is being remembered as a wonderful father, a man of absolute integrity and a true gentleman.
The 95-year-old died on Tuesday, February 17 with his wife, Margaret, and two children Chris and Rebecca by his side.
When he was 14-years-old Mr Fren went to work at Fren's Car Yard on High Street, Maitland, then known as M Fren, which his father founded in Branxton in 1920.
Mr Fren helped countless people in Maitland buy their first car, and was trusted by entire families with grandparents through to grandchildren choosing him for their automotive needs.
After his father passed away in 1950 Mr Fren operated the business with his brother Desmond and sister Sadie.
Mr Fren was born in Branxton, and lived in Maitland and East Maitland for 85 years.
He and Margaret had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary the week before his passing.
Mr Fren's children Chris and Rebecca said friends and associates would describe him as a man of absolute integrity, a man of his word and a true gentleman.
"He had a remarkable memory and regaled us with endless stories of times gone by," they said.
"He was a great storyteller, he was a loyal and devoted friend and adored his family.
"Gerald was a wonderful grandfather to his two grandchildren Nicholas and Gabrielle, and a wonderful father and mentor."
Mr Fren was a keen horseman and enjoyed a flutter on the races. Through this he made many long term friends, and would often go to the races at Randwick, Rosehill and Newcastle.
He was also an avid music lover and was a big fan of Glenn Miller.
"He was a lover of dance up until his final days," Chris and Rebecca said.
"He would often dance with our mother on the veranda of the family home. He was such a happy man when his music and dance came together."
According to Chris and Rebecca, their parents were the perfect couple.
"Sixty years, a true achievement," they said.
"They were the perfect couple with an enduring respect and admiration for each other.
"Their primary passion was their love of music and dancing."
Mr Fren's family and friends paid respect to his life at a Solemn Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Singleton on Thursday, February 23. He has been laid to rest at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
