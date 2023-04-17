The Maitland Mercury
Remembering Gerald Fren, a loyal and devoted friend and father

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 17 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 1:00pm
Gerald Joseph Fren, known affectionately as Gerry, is being remembered as a man of integrity. Picture supplied.
Gerald 'Gerry' Fren is being remembered as a wonderful father, a man of absolute integrity and a true gentleman.

