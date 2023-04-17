Investigators are appealing for information after several watches were allegedly stolen from a jewellery store at East Maitland over the weekend.
Shortly after 6am on Saturday, April 15 , it is alleged an unknown person gained access to the store on Mitchell Drive, East Maitland, by smashing a display window.
Police have been told that the person took several Armani-branded watches during the incident, before fleeing on a bike towards Stronach Avenue, East Maitland.
As inquiries continue, police would like to speak to someone seen in the area riding a BMX bike, wearing yellow/green gloves and dark clothing covering their body and face.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
