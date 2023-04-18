Thousands are expected to gather across the city next week at Anzac Day services on Tuesday, April 25.
The 2022 services were a return to normal, after two years of candle-lit driveway services due to pandemic restrictions on gatherings.
This year it's hoped the turn out will be bigger and better once again.
The day will also mark 100 years since both the Maitland and East Maitland war memorials were originally dedicated to those who served in the Great War, later known as World War I.
There will be a range of services across Maitland on Tuesday.
Maitland RSL sub-branch will hold its dawn service at 5.30am (march from 5.25am from Maitland Park main gate).
The dawn service will be followed by a breakfast, supplied by East Maitland Lions Club (gold coin donation).
The morning service will start at 11am at Maitland Park (marchers form up near Maitland Police Station at 10.20am).
The catafalque party and guest speaker will be from Williamtown RAAF base.
East Maitland RSL sub-branch will hold its dawn service at the East Maitland Cenotaph on Williams Street at 5.30am, following a march from the corner of High Street and Newcastle Road (form up at 5am, step off at 5.15am).
The morning service is at 9.30am, following the main march from the corner of High Street and Newcastle Road (form up at 9am, step off at 9.15am). The sub-branch is expecting an F-35 flypast will happen at about 10am near the end of the service.
Morpeth Anzac Day Committee will hold its morning service at Morpeth War Memorial at 11am, following the march through Swan Street which starts at 10.50am.
Kurri Kurri RSL sub-branch will hold its dawn service at 5am, and morning service at 10am at Col Brown Rotary Park. The morning march starts at 9.45am at Mitre 10.
There will be a dawn service at Beresfield Community War Memorial, corner Anderson Drive and Allandale Street at 5.40am followed by breakfast at Beresfield Bowling Club (gold coin donation) with proceeds going to Maitland RSL sub-branch.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
