The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
What's on

Maitland, East Maitland and Morpeth Anzac Day services 2023

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
April 18 2023 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crowd at Maitland RSL sub-branch's 2022 morning service at Maitland Park. Picture by Chloe Coleman.
The crowd at Maitland RSL sub-branch's 2022 morning service at Maitland Park. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

Thousands are expected to gather across the city next week at Anzac Day services on Tuesday, April 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.