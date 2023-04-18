THREE goals in the space of five minutes has seen title holders Norths finish over the top of Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League hosts Maitland on Sunday.
Rory Walker (44th minute), Edward Hunt (46th minute) and Josh Bruton (49th minute), bookending a double, combined in quick succession to ensure the Blues beat the Rams 4-1.
Deadlocked at 1-all for most of proceedings, with Bruton and Maitland's Wade Harry trading blows inside the opening five minutes, Norths eventually claimed the competition points.
Both teams were undefeated approaching the third-round encounter.
Wests posted their first win of the 2023 season by accounting for Tigers 2-0 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on Sunday. Chris Boyle bagged a double.
Souths and Gosford shared the spoils with a 1-all draw at NIHC on Sunday. Ben Hanlan equalised for the hosts after Brinley Gallagher converted a penalty corner.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
