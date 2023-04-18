Jack Edwards is jumping out of his skin in excitement on the eve of his international debut for the Emus Touch Football side.
It has been a long time coming for Edwards after the squad was announced on February 23 ahead of a trans-Tasman series in Brisbane, which will kick off on Friday, April 21.
The Emus haven't played a match since 2019 and on home soil since 2017. For Edwards, the achievement is the pinnacle for his sport.
The 27-year-old has been selected for the New Zealand series which will also include games against Japan.
"It's obviously what you dream of, making it, I never really thought it was going to be a reality," Edwards said.
Australia and New Zealand are the top-two teams in the world and the series is widely regarded as the pinnacle of international fixtures outside of the Touch World Cup.
"We're the top-two teams in the world, in previous years its been extremely close in the series," Edwards said.
"But it's hard to tell because we haven't played in three years and there's so many debutants."
Edwards said it will be interesting to see what the Kiwi side throws at the Emus. The Australian side will have five players on debut.
It has been an unconventional path to success for Edwards, he started playing touch at the age of ten and struggled for selection in junior representative sides.
"I never got selected for a Hornet side, which is the regional side, until I was about 20," he said.
"I was very late to get picked in anything like that, just never got opportunities and then just struck a bit of luck."
It was Edwards first coach, Tony Howard from Beresfield Touch Association that put his name forward.
"He said, you know, you've overlooked this bloke for several years now, give him a chance," he said.
"Then a couple of years later I got picked in the Elite Eights Mavericks (NSW Country) team."
It was the breakthrough Edwards needed and over the next six years he was selected for the Newcastle Knights team and the NSW Origin side.
The multi-talented sportsman also plays NBL1 East for the Maitland Mustangs, and after playing rugby league until the age of 16, decided to concentrate on basketball and touch football.
He becomes the first Maitland player to represent Australia in open men's.
"Maitland has always been like the little brother of regions compared to Wallsend and Newcastle," he said.
"You have a look at any of the junior Hornets teams now and it's starting to turn, they're finally giving opportunities to kids from Maitland."
Edwards will not be the only local representative to take part in the series which runs from April 21-23.
The event is free to watch on Kayo Sports on Friday from 8.45am.
