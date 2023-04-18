The Maitland Mercury
Our People

Maitland's Jack Edwards to make Emus touch football debut in trans-Tasman series

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Jack Edwards celebrates at the National Touch League held in Coffs Harbour in March. Edwards will make his debut for the Emus on Friday, April 21. Picture Touch Football Australia
Jack Edwards is jumping out of his skin in excitement on the eve of his international debut for the Emus Touch Football side.

