Dust off your golf clubs - Maitland's first major fundraiser for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter is right around the corner, teeing off next Friday, April 28.
The inaugural Maitland Liquor Accord Hunter Valley Charity Golf Day will raise much needed funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service.
The helicopter provides emergency medical services throughout Northern NSW.
The fundraiser, to be held at Easts Leisure and Golf Club, East Maitland, features lots of exciting raffles, prizes and opportunities to raise money for the good cause.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter regional partnerships officer Danny Eather said there will be a stack of activities on over the morning, which kicks off at 7am.
"We'll do some fundraising activities out on the course, and then we'll also be having an auction and raffles once we get back into the clubhouse, following the presentation of prizes to the players," he said.
Morpeth Men's Shed will be cooking up breakfast before the event, and Mr Eather said it's "very much everyone coming together to support the rescue helicopter service".
Some of the prizes on the day will include memorabilia, holidays to Queensland and vouchers.
It's also a chance to meet 1980s and 1990s Balmain Tigers legend Paul Sironen, who will be joining in on the fun.
"We're very, very excited to have our first inaugural Maitland event," Mr Eather said.
"We've had a bit of a dwindling of our volunteers so we're hopeful this might start potentially a resurgence and remind people how important it is to the rescue helicopter.
"People still need assistance with the rescue helicopter, whether it's being transported from Maitland Hospital to one of the major hospitals down Sydney way, and particularly up from around the outlying areas of Maitland.
"Having access to that critical care treatment in a timely fashion is so vital and life changing for people when they get sick and injured."
Mr Eather said even if the event raises just $1, it's better than nothing, but the organisation has set a goal of $10,000.
"It costs us about four and a half to $5000 an hour to fly, so if we could raise $10,000 that's two hours flying time, which effectively is two patients from the Hunter Valley back to one of the major trauma hospitals," he said.
Maitland Liquor Accord administration officer Kate Meyn said the organisation has stepped in as the major sponsor because the helicopter service is so important to the community.
"The Westpac Helicopter service is definitely a service that supports the community in every way shape and form," she said.
Ms Meyn said the day will be a great opportunity for networking and connections between other members of the Maitland community.
The cost for a standard team is $600 for a team of four, which includes the presentation, luncheon and commemorative golf shirt.
Businesses can register for $1000, which includes sponsoring a hole, four team members registered, breakfast and presentation lunch, commemorative golf polo and guaranteed two motorised carts.
To book in your team visit https://rescuehelicopter.com.au/.../2023-maitland.../ or email golf@rescuehelicopter.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
