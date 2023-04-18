The Maitland Magpies can open up an eight-point gap on fifth place in the Northern NSW NPLW after trouncing Mid Coast 10-0 on Sunday.
The Magpies sit five points above Adamstown ahead of their round-seven match on Saturday night at Lake Macquarie.
Maitland are brimming with confidence after scoring 34 goals and conceding three in their last three outings.
The round-six match against Mid Coast at Cooks Square Park doubled as a League Cup fixture after the match scheduled for Good Friday at Taree was washed out.
The Middies started well and drew an early save from Pies keeper Imogene Tomasone. Maitland were on top from that moment forward though and attacker Mercedes McNabb opened the scoring after 10 minutes.
Chelsea Greguric continued her goal-scoring form and the striker poked home from close range a few minutes later, the Magpies going into the half-time break up 3-0.
The goals kept coming in the second-half, including a brilliant individual effort from Sophia Laurie in the 61st minute.
Adamstown lost 5-1 to the undefeated Newcastle Olympic in round-six and with the regular season almost a third of the way through, a win could open up a handy gap for the Magpies.
However, Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton is not too concerned with ladder positions at this point in the season.
"We're not really focused on where we are or who else is where, it's more about us and trying to continue improving our performances," he said.
"I think the last month we've just taken some steady strides forward and I think the weekend was a different challenge.
"I think this coming Sunday, like every game, presents different challenges and I think that's all we're focused on."
Hamilton said the Magpies didn't have things all their own way on Sunday afternoon.
"We didn't start the game fantastically, I think the first-half was a little bit sloppy and we lacked a little bit of rhythm," he said.
"Part of that reason was Mid Coast performed well in the first-half and made it difficult for us at times.
"The fact that at half-time we could talk about that and players could then refocus themselves and improve their performance in the second-half was really pleasing."
Maitland joins Charlestown Azzuri, Newcastle Olympic and Broadmeadow Magic in progressing through to the semi-finals of the Women's League Cup.
In its first year, the cup semi-finals will be played in mid-May with the final played in August during the Women's World Cup.
