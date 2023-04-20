Two kilograms of ribs - are you up for the challenge?
Staff at the Family Hotel at Maitland have put the call out to see who can eat two kilograms of ribs the fastest.
The Family Hotel has held speed wings and hot wings challenges in the past but the rib challenge will be a first of its kind.
Hotel manager Dan Burrows said the wing challenge went really well and they are ready to try something different.
"The volume of meat is a lot more so I think it will be even more of a challenge," he said.
The ribs, which are coated in Rudy's (the pub's bistro) homemade barbecue sauce, aren't for the faint of heart.
"You've got to be good at eating and be able to eat fast as well," Mr Burrows said.
There will be no time limit for the challenge and Mr Burrows said everyone will start at the same time and will be timed to see who finishes first.
"If five people rock up, the fastest two will go through," he said.
"But if there are only two or three people, the fastest person will go through."
Mr Burrows said they want to try and get as many people through to the final as they can.
"Hopefully in each heat we can let two people through to the final and have eight to 10 people in the final."
Whoever can conquer the two kilos of ribs the fastest in the final will win a $500 party tab to be spent at the hotel.
"It's not cash money. It's a party tab so they can use that $500 here," Mr Burrows said.
"The idea is they make a booking one night with a group of mates and come and smash a load of cocktails and try a bit more of the food."
Mr Burrows said he has no doubts there are Maitland locals who will be able to take the challenge on.
"To see how quickly a couple of blokes could put away the volume of wings at our wings challenge, that surprised me," he said.
There will be four heats throughout May and the final will be on Thursday, June 1.
Entry cost is $30 for the heats, but free if you make it through to the final.
The heats will take place on May 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 6.30pm.
It is preferred if competitors can pre-register for the event which can be done via The Family Hotel's website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
